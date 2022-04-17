Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 4

Dylan Branstetter and Christian Lovett, Little Rock, son.

April 6

Jonathan Matlock and Taniequa Finney, Little Rock, son.

April 7

Kenneth Mills and Destiny Morris, Hazen, daughter.

April 8

Tristin McBride and Lacey Kenward, Bryant, daughter.

April 11

Jonathan and Alyson McEntire, Morrilton, son.

April 12

Austin and Emma Ryall, North Little Rock, daughter.

Ryan and Elizabeth Jackson, Little Rock, son.

Elijah Peters and Cryler Estrada, Little Rock, daughter.

April 13

Clinton Scaide and Shawnessy Jackson, Stuttgart, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 22

Jamie Boykin, Little Rock, son.

March 24

Nichell Hill, Little Rock, daughter.

March 25

Jessica and Steven Shaw, Sulphur Rock, son.

March 27

Emily and Daryl Hoffman, Conway, daughter.

March 29

Rebecca and Jeremy Barnett, White Hall, son.

Lyric Louden and Lawrence Jacobs, Little Rock, daughter.

March 30

Ashley and Jeremiah Vaughn, Hot Springs, son.

March 31

Stephanie Cellers and Grant Hall, Little Rock, daughter.

April 1

Leslie Hoy and Jacob Montague, Lonsdale, son.