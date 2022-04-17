Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams start series





MILWAUKEE -- The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their NBA title defense.

Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning today at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls' lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.

"They're a great team," Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "We played them and obviously in the regular season were able to win some games against them. But they're going to come out, they're going to play hard and going to make it as tough for us as possible."

Each of the two times they've met within the last month, the Bucks have beaten the Bulls by at least 21 points.

Bulls forward Tristan Thompson, who won a title and made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances with Cleveland from 2015-18, believes regular-season dominance in a particular series doesn't necessarily translate to the postseason.

"You have a week to prepare for one team," Thompson said. "It's different in the regular season, where you have (to play) like three different teams in one week. It's just the same guy you're going to see for a week, get to know him very well. You'll probably hate him by Game 3, but you get to know him very well, know his tendencies."

Chicago had the best record in the East for a substantial portion of the season but dropped 15 of its final 22 games. The Bulls have struggled without Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played since Jan. 14 and is unavailable for the postseason due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Bulls are just 2-21 against the top four seeds in each conference. The Bucks remain wary.

"Playoffs are tricky, man," Bucks forward Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) said. "You can't disrespect anybody, disrespect your opponents just because of what happened in the past. You still have to go out and play basketball and have the proper respect for everyone who's out there and let the dominoes fall how they fall."

The Bucks have lost Game 1 in five of the six playoff series they've played over the last two seasons. The exception was a first-round sweep of the Miami Heat in the opening round last year.

Milwaukee rallied from 2-0 deficits to win the Eastern Conference semifinals over Brooklyn and the NBA Finals over Phoenix.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Boston Celtics' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown grabs the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, right, tries to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Bulls won 124-120. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)



Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)



Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin guards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. The Hornets won 133-117. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)







Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to downplay their success against the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks host the Bulls in Game 1 of a NBA Eastern Conference first-round series today. (AP/Craig Mitchelldyer)





