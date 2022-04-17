Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CORCO Construction, 9500 Kanis Road, Little Rock, $1,010,000.

Michael Stephens, 8420 Scott Hamilton, Little Rock, $500,000.

CHF Contractors, 821 Calhoun, Little Rock, $487,000.

Derek Brown, 9701 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $400,000.

Kinco Constructor, 1431 Merrill Drive, U-A, Little Rock, $89,488.

RESIDENTIAL

DKS Custom Homes, 6615 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, $715,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLCR., 4116 Gordon, Little Rock, $650,000.

Mark Baker Custom, 92 Orle Circle, Little Rock, $550,000.

Mark Baker Custom, 109 Bear Den, Little Rock, $328,000.

Dickson Homes, 28 Saint Andrews Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Const., 205 Copper Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

Kustommade Prop., 1501 Valmar, Little Rock, $285,000.

L & D Investment Prop., 22 Benham Lane, Little Rock, $275,000.

Dumont Construction, 524 S. Oak St., Little Rock, $141,000.

Vernon Moore Build, 712 Spruce St., Little Rock, $120,000.

ARI Arkansas Restore, 8914 Mayflower Road, Little Rock, $75,000.