The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 200 E 3rd St., commercial, Historic Arkansas Museum, 8 p.m. April 11, property valued at $1,001.

72202

• 1500 Main St., commercial, Root Cafe, 2:16 a.m. April 10, property value unknown.

• 1010 Rice St., residential, Timothy McHugh, 12 a.m. April 10, property value unknown.

72204

• 2700 S Schiller St., residential, Shantazia Hicks, 12 a.m. April 10, property valued at $501.

• 925 Fair Park, commercial, Big Red, 12:21 a.m. April 11, property valued at $250.

• 1401 S University Ave., commercial, Vape Stop, 4 a.m. April 11, property valued at $100.

• 1401 S University Ave., commercial, Vape Stop, 5:16 a.m. April 13, property valued at $1,000.

• 1401 S University Ave., commercial, Vape Stop, 12 a.m. April 11, property value unknown.

72205

• 8110 Louwanda Dr., residential, Betty Healey, 12 a.m. April 8, property valued at $60.

72206

• 3254 S Battery St., residential, Maurice Parlor, 2:45 p.m. April 8, property valued at $225.

• 1624 Broadway St., commercial, Food Mart, 2:55 a.m. April 13, property value unknown.

• 1624 Broadway St., commercial, Food Mart, 12 a.m. April 13, property value unknown.

• 2712 Center St., residential, Anne Walker, 12 a.m. April 9, property valued at $1,520.

72207

• 6820 Cantrell Rd., commercial, Casa Manana, 10 p.m. April 9, property valued at $250.

72209

• 8824 Geyer Springs Rd., residential, Family Dollar, 4 a.m. April 9, property valued at $300.

• 7621 Burnelle Dr., residential, Carol Harris, 5:45 a.m. April 12, property value unknown.

• 3200 Baseline Rd., commercial, Stop and Shop, 3:30 a.m. April 13, property value unknown.

• 2401 W 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Hotel, 12 a.m. April 13, property valued at $140.

• 26 Rolling Ln., residential, Rusty Squires, 12 a.m. April 13, property valued at $201.

• 10509 Diamond Dr., residential, Darriel Brown, 8:30 a.m., property valued at $600.

72103

• 10422 Chicot Rd., c0mmercial, Emmitt Knowles, 12 a.m. April 10, property valued at $35.

72210

• 13328 Interstate 30, commercial, Rafferty's Liquor, 3:56 a.m April 9, property valued at $1,000.

• 23 Augusta Ct., residential, Joel Collins, 5:24 p.m. April 13, property value unknown.

72211

• 14118 Saint Michael Dr., residential, Jing How, 9 p.m. April 12, property valued at $8,501.

72212

• 11525 Cantrell Rd., commercial, Belk, 2:51 a.m. April 9, property valued at $2,000.

72227

• 7924 Cantrell Rd., residential, Moore and Robinson Tires, 12 a.m. April 10, property valued at $212.

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residential, Angel Buchanan, 2:57 p.m. April 10, property valued at $3,250.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1505 W 16th St., residential, Lorenzo Alafa and Adrianne Nikole, 9:04 p.m. April 11, property valued at $10.

• 1099 W 13th St., residential, Gary McCurdy, 3:51 p.m. April 13, property valued at $25.

• 1913 N Magnolia, residential, William Clark, 7 a.m. April 13, property valued at $1,350.

• 1517 W 16th St, residential, Rolando Chandler and Stacy Berlin, 6:19 a.m. April 12, property valued at $50.

• 400 N Palm, residential, Latonya Collier, 7:20 a.m. April 11, property valued at $1,530.

72117

• 1909 Hwy 161, residential, Destiny Edwards, 9 a.m. April 13, property valued at $400.

• 12401 Eanes Rd., commerical, ME Transports, 10:50 p.m. April 11, property valued at $10,000.

72118

• 501 Tournament Dr., residential, Christina Ruth, 5:30 p.m. April 9, property valued at $385.