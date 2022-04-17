Cardinals lefty flirts with no-hitter, blanks Travs

Springfield Cardinals left-hander Domingo Robles was good the first time he faced the Arkansas Travelers in the series opener Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Robles was even better Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,214.
Robles, a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic, retired 19 of the final 20 batters he faced Saturday night after walking the bases loaded in the second inning, and allowed one hit over eight innings in the Cardinals' 4-0 victory over the Travs.
"He had a plan," Cardinals Manager Juan Leger said of Robles, who allowed one run over four innings earlier in the week. "And he executed it."
Robles gave way to right-hander Freddy Pacheco, who retired the Travelers in order in the bottom of the ninth to complete the shutout.
Robles made 23 of his 94 total pitches in the second inning, walking Tanner Kirwer, Trent Tinglestad and Matt Scheffler to load the bases, which brought pitching coach Darwin Marrero to the mound.
Marrero's message was simple.
"He told him, 'Keep attacking the zone,' " Leger said. "This is a pitcher's park. Take advantage of that."
Robles got the Travelers' Patrick Frick to ground into a force play to end the inning, then retired the next 12 Arkansas batters until Kirwer came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.
With a 2-2 count, Kirwer hit a sharp one-hopper to shortstop Delvin Perez, who backhanded the ball into the hole and threw wildly past first baseman Chandler Redmond.
Official scorer Randy Smith ruled it a hit.
"It would have taken an extraordinary play," Smith said.
Leger said it was a play his shortstop needed to make.
"It's a backhand play for the shortstop," Leger said. "You know, a good throw would have got him easily. It's an error."
Even if it had it not been ruled a hit, Leger said Robles would not have come out for the bottom of the ninth with his pitch target set at 95.
"It was too close," Leger said.
None of it took away from the performance of Robles, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for cash in 2020.
"If you take into consideration the three walks, it makes it even more amazing he was able to go eight innings," Leger said. "He attacked batters. He got ahead. That's the key. Once you get ahead of the hitter, you've got a really good chance."
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE
All times Central
APRIL
DATE OPPONENT TIME
17 Off
18 Off
19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
21 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
23 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
24 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.
25 Off
26 Wichita 11:05 a.m.
27 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
28 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
29 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
30 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
MAY
1 Wichita 1:35 p.m.
2 Off
3 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
4 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
5 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
6 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
7 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.
8 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.
9 Off
10 at San Antonio TBD
11 at San Antonio TBD
12 at San Antonio TBD
13 at San Antonio TBD
14 at San Antonio TBD
15 at San Antonio TBD
16 Off
17 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
18 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
19 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
20 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
21 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
22 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
23 Off
24 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.
25 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.
26 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.
27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.
29 Amarillo 5:35 p.m.
30 Off
31 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
JUNE
1 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
2 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
3 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
4 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
5 at Springfield 5:35 p.m.
6 Off
7 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
8 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
9 Wichita 6:35 p.m.
10 Wichita 7:05 p.m.
11 Wichita 5:35 p.m.
12 Wichita 1:35 p.m.
13 Off
14 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
15 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
16 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
17 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
18 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.
19 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.
20 Off
21 Frisco 6:35 p.m.
22 Frisco 6:35 p.m.
23 Frisco 6:35 p.m.
24 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
25 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
26 Frisco 1:35 p.m.
27 Off
28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
JULY
1 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
2 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
3 at Tulsa 6:05 p.m.
4 Springfield 5:35 p.m.
5 Off
6 Springfield 12:05 p.m.
7 Springfield 6:35 p.m.
8 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
9 Springfield 7:05 p.m.
10 Springfield 1:35 p.m.
11 Off
12 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
13 at Wichita 12:05 p.m.
14 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
15 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
16 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.
17 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.
18 Off
19 Off
20 Off
21 Off
22 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
23 Frisco 7:05 p.m.
24 Frisco 1:35 p.m.
25 Off
26 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
27 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
31 at Tulsa 1:05 p.m.
AUGUST
1 Off
2 Midland 6:35 p.m.
3 Midland 6:35 p.m.
4 Midland 6:35 p.m.
5 Midland 7:05 p.m.
6 Midland 7:05 p.m.
7 Midland 1:35 p.m.
8 Off
9 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
10 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
11 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
12 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
13 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
14 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.
15 Off
16 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
17 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
18 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
19 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
20 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
21 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.
22 Off
23 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
24 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
25 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.
26 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
27 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
28 Tulsa 1:35 p.m.
29 Off
30 at Midland TBD
31 at Midland TBD
SEPTEMBER
1 at Midland TBD
2 at Midland TBD
3 at Midland TBD
4 at Midland TBD
5 Off
6 at Amarillo TBD
7 at Amarillo TBD
8 at Amarillo TBD
9 at Amarillo TBD
10 at Amarillo TBD
11 at Amarillo TBD
12 Off
13 Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
14 Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
15 Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
16 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
17 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
18 Corpus Christi 1:35 p.m.