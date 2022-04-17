Cardinals lefty flirts with no-hitter, blanks Travs

Springfield Cardinals left-hander Domingo Robles was good the first time he faced the Arkansas Travelers in the series opener Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Robles was even better Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,214.

Robles, a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic, retired 19 of the final 20 batters he faced Saturday night after walking the bases loaded in the second inning, and allowed one hit over eight innings in the Cardinals' 4-0 victory over the Travs.

"He had a plan," Cardinals Manager Juan Leger said of Robles, who allowed one run over four innings earlier in the week. "And he executed it."

Robles gave way to right-hander Freddy Pacheco, who retired the Travelers in order in the bottom of the ninth to complete the shutout.

Robles made 23 of his 94 total pitches in the second inning, walking Tanner Kirwer, Trent Tinglestad and Matt Scheffler to load the bases, which brought pitching coach Darwin Marrero to the mound.

Marrero's message was simple.

"He told him, 'Keep attacking the zone,' " Leger said. "This is a pitcher's park. Take advantage of that."

Robles got the Travelers' Patrick Frick to ground into a force play to end the inning, then retired the next 12 Arkansas batters until Kirwer came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.

With a 2-2 count, Kirwer hit a sharp one-hopper to shortstop Delvin Perez, who backhanded the ball into the hole and threw wildly past first baseman Chandler Redmond.

Official scorer Randy Smith ruled it a hit.

"It would have taken an extraordinary play," Smith said.

Leger said it was a play his shortstop needed to make.

"It's a backhand play for the shortstop," Leger said. "You know, a good throw would have got him easily. It's an error."

Even if it had it not been ruled a hit, Leger said Robles would not have come out for the bottom of the ninth with his pitch target set at 95.

"It was too close," Leger said.

None of it took away from the performance of Robles, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for cash in 2020.

"If you take into consideration the three walks, it makes it even more amazing he was able to go eight innings," Leger said. "He attacked batters. He got ahead. That's the key. Once you get ahead of the hitter, you've got a really good chance."

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE

All times Central

APRIL

DATE OPPONENT TIME

17 Off

18 Off

19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

21 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

23 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

24 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.

25 Off

26 Wichita 11:05 a.m.

27 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

28 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

29 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

30 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

MAY

1 Wichita 1:35 p.m.

2 Off

3 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

4 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

5 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

6 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

7 at Frisco 6:35 p.m.

8 at Frisco 4:05 p.m.

9 Off

10 at San Antonio TBD

11 at San Antonio TBD

12 at San Antonio TBD

13 at San Antonio TBD

14 at San Antonio TBD

15 at San Antonio TBD

16 Off

17 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

18 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

19 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

20 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

21 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

22 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

23 Off

24 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

25 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

26 Amarillo 6:35 p.m.

27 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

28 Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

29 Amarillo 5:35 p.m.

30 Off

31 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

JUNE

1 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

2 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

3 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

4 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

5 at Springfield 5:35 p.m.

6 Off

7 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

8 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

9 Wichita 6:35 p.m.

10 Wichita 7:05 p.m.

11 Wichita 5:35 p.m.

12 Wichita 1:35 p.m.

13 Off

14 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

15 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

16 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

17 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

18 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

19 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

20 Off

21 Frisco 6:35 p.m.

22 Frisco 6:35 p.m.

23 Frisco 6:35 p.m.

24 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

25 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

26 Frisco 1:35 p.m.

27 Off

28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

JULY

1 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

2 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

3 at Tulsa 6:05 p.m.

4 Springfield 5:35 p.m.

5 Off

6 Springfield 12:05 p.m.

7 Springfield 6:35 p.m.

8 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

9 Springfield 7:05 p.m.

10 Springfield 1:35 p.m.

11 Off

12 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

13 at Wichita 12:05 p.m.

14 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

15 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

16 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.

17 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.

18 Off

19 Off

20 Off

21 Off

22 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

23 Frisco 7:05 p.m.

24 Frisco 1:35 p.m.

25 Off

26 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

27 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

28 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

31 at Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1 Off

2 Midland 6:35 p.m.

3 Midland 6:35 p.m.

4 Midland 6:35 p.m.

5 Midland 7:05 p.m.

6 Midland 7:05 p.m.

7 Midland 1:35 p.m.

8 Off

9 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

10 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

11 NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

12 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

13 NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

14 NW Arkansas 1:35 p.m.

15 Off

16 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

17 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

18 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

19 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

20 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

21 at Springfield 1:35 p.m.

22 Off

23 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

24 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

25 Tulsa 6:35 p.m.

26 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

27 Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

28 Tulsa 1:35 p.m.

29 Off

30 at Midland TBD

31 at Midland TBD

SEPTEMBER

1 at Midland TBD

2 at Midland TBD

3 at Midland TBD

4 at Midland TBD

5 Off

6 at Amarillo TBD

7 at Amarillo TBD

8 at Amarillo TBD

9 at Amarillo TBD

10 at Amarillo TBD

11 at Amarillo TBD

12 Off

13 Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

14 Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

15 Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

16 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

17 Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

18 Corpus Christi 1:35 p.m.