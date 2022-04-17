Charges dropped against Springdale man, nearly two years after fatal crash

Tristan Colvin was a pariah for more than a year to many people he knew.

"They thought I was the drunk driving monster that killed his girlfriend," Colvin said.

Colvin, 25, of Springdale, bore that label and avoided crowds because he felt convicted by public opinion and social media sites.

He was accused of being intoxicated and driving the wrong way two years ago on Interstate 49. London Holmbeck -- his girlfriend and a passenger in his car -- died in a collision with another vehicle. She was 22 years old.

Colvin woke up days later in Mercy Hospital. That's when he learned not only of Holmbeck's death, but that he was suspected of having been drunk and causing the crash. He didn't remember details of the crash, but was adamant about one thing: his innocence.

"I knew there was no way possible it happened that way," Colvin said about law enforcement's initial view of what happened.

Benton County prosecutors charged Colvin with negligent homicide, aggravated assault and third-offense driving while intoxicated. Colvin said he never once thought about pleading guilty.

"Nobody is putting London's death on me," he said. "I was going to fight tooth and nail."

Then on March 15 -- about 20 months after the crash -- the charges against Colvin were dropped.

Jonathan Nelson, Colvin's attorney, said his client's cellphone records showed he wasn't driving the wrong way. Police arrested the wrong person, he said.

"It's a great example of why people are innocent until proven guilty and shouldn't be convicted in the court of public opinion," Nelson said.

The news shocked Michael Holmbeck, London's father, who has been awaiting justice for his daughter's death.

"For 20 months, we were told that Tristan was guilty," Holmbeck said. "London loved Tristan. This was London's love. They were going to be engaged."

The crash

Colvin's saga began 8:53 p.m. July 27, 2020. He remembers Holmbeck asking him to drive her to visit a friend in Bentonville. The two were on their way back to Springdale when the wreck occurred near the Pleasant Grove Road exit in Rogers.

Zenda Staab, a trooper with the Arkansas State Police, was driving north on the interstate and saw a wreck in the southbound lanes, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said.

Staab, based on her observations, concluded Colvin had been driving the wrong way and was responsible for the accident, Smith said.

Court documents say Colvin was in a Chevrolet Cruze when he collided with the other vehicle.

Off-duty firefighters were trying to help Colvin when Staab arrived on the scene. London Holmbeck was also in the car.

One firefighter asked Colvin how much he'd had to drink. Colvin admitted to drinking before leaving his house, according to court documents. Staab said she could smell intoxicants coming from Colvin and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Colvin was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Holmbeck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.

Colvin woke up a week later in the hospital, his parents standing over him. They told him his girlfriend was dead. He was then shocked to learn police believed he was responsible.

The last thing he said he remembers before waking up in the hospital is seeing a clock when he and his girlfriend were leaving their home. Colvin remembered taking a shot hours before the accident, but maintained he was not intoxicated nor driving the wrong way.

Colvin doesn't remember saying anything at the crash. Any statements he made did not come from being intoxicated, but from suffering a serious head injury, he said.

He believes wrong assumptions led to his arrest. He had two previous DWI convictions and an ignition interlock device installed in his car. The device has a breath alcohol analyzer and prevents the motor from starting if the driver's breath alcohol content exceeds the preset limit.

Colvin believes the trooper saw the device and it reinforced her belief he had been intoxicated.

Staab completed state police training in 2019 at the age of 22 and was assigned to Highway Patrol Division Troop L, based in Lowell, according to a July 2019 news release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The charges

Colvin turned himself in at the Benton County Jail after his release from the hospital. He spent a short time at the jail since his attorney and prosecutors had agreed on his bond.

"I was trying to prove my innocence," Colvin said. "I was searching for answers on how they were trying to say I was the driver. That's the most important person I've ever met, and they were trying to say I was responsible for her death."

A test done at the Arkansas Crime Laboratory didn't find any alcohol in a blood sample from Colvin.

The other driver in the collision -- Melina Cano-Gonzalez of Rogers, who was 18 at the time -- did a portable breath test, which showed a 0.18 result, according to a report from the crash. The legal limit in the state is 0.08. She was arrested at the scene.

She stated in an accident report that the other person was coming the wrong way and caused the crash. Cano-Gonzalez, who was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, told another trooper she had left Springdale and was on her way to a motel in Rogers where she was living, according to a report.

The trooper observed that her eyes were red, bloodshot and watery and Cano-Gonzalez appeared upset and emotional, according to the report. She told the trooper she had consumed one-fourth of a bottle of whiskey, the report states.

Cano-Gonzalez kept asking the trooper, "did I kill someone" and said, "I didn't mean to hurt anyone," according to the report.

She pleaded guilty in Rogers District Court in December 2020 to driving while intoxicated that night.

The criminal case against Colvin continued.

The aggravated assault charge filed against Colvin is for being intoxicated and creating a danger of death or serious injury to Cano-Gonzalez, according to court documents.

Nelson said he worked with Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor, to get the cellphone forensics on his client's phone. That examination led to the discovery Colvin had been driving in the right direction on the interstate.

Nelson said he's grateful for Gean's willingness to find the truth, but there's no happy ending since Holmbeck was killed.

"It's a mixed bag of emotion," Colvin said. "I'm glad I'm not in prison, but London is still not here."

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said the case involving Colvin is not formally closed, as evidence is being reexamined, and Staab's supervisors will soon request a meeting with Smith.

Sadler said he's been told there's an analysis report indicating Colvin's direction of travel could not be proven based on insufficient data.

Michael Holmbeck said he and his wife, Allison Holmbeck, weren't expecting the case to be dismissed.

"Tristan was the villain for 20 months," Holmbeck said. "He's no longer that person. He's innocent. He's 100% innocent."

The couple got a larger shock. Not only was Colvin innocent, but because Cano-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to DWI, prosecutors believe double jeopardy prevents her from being charged and tried for a more serious crime in the case.

Double jeopardy

Smith said cellphone location data collected after the accident showed Colvin north of the accident prior to the wreck.

"Since the party causing the accident drove north on the southbound side of I-49, it would make the most sense that location data prior to the accident would place the guilty driver south of the accident location, rather than north," he said.

Cano-Gonzalez had location data that placed her south of the accident around 15 minutes before it occurred, Smith said. The location data was not known to Staab at the time of the crash, he said.

A test of Cano-Gonzalez's blood sample at the Arkansas Crime Laboratory registered a blood-alcohol level around three times the legal limit, Smith said.

He said it became clear the evidence could not support the conclusion Colvin was at fault in the wreck beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Equally frustrating was the fact that in spite of this, some witnesses continued to claim that Mr. Colvin and not Ms. Cano-Gonzalez had been driving in the wrong direction," Smith said.

Smith said there would be a difficulty in proving Cano-Gonzalez's guilt since the trooper and witnesses reported Colvin was driving the wrong way.

Smith believes prosecutors are prohibited from charging Cano-Gonzalez with negligent homicide on double jeopardy grounds. She pleaded guilty to DWI, an element of DWI-negligent homicide.

"For these reasons, there is simply insufficient evidence to prosecute either party for this horrific accident," Smith said.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was unable to find contact information in order to reach Cano-Gonzalez for comment. A person answered a number listed for her, but the person said it was no longer her number. The person did not respond to a text message.

Allison Holmbeck said she immediately called Colvin after she and her husband left the prosecutor's office.

"We are sorry for any pain we may have caused for not believing him," she said. "We are truly sorry."

They invited Colvin to their home. It was a chance for him to see their daughter's memorial and see her dog, Chevy.

Colvin said the best thing about the dismissal is that Holmbeck's parents now know the truth.

"I got to spend time with them and hug them," Colvin said. "It was a million pounds off my back knowing that they don't hate me."

London Holmbeck is seen here when she was 17 years old, when she worked at Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville. Holmbeck died at the age of 22 in July 2020 in a car wreck on Interstate 49 in Rogers. She was a passenger in her boyfriend's car at the time. PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE HOLMBECK FAMILY

