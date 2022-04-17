North Little Rock notebook

Nonprofit to host 'Party in the Plaza'

Arkansas Hospice will host a gathering called "Party in the Plaza" on Saturday in Argenta Plaza.

The nonprofit bills the event as "a community-oriented celebration of food, art, music and family fun" that is free and open to the public. The event is being hosted by Arkansas Hospice and the Argenta Arts District to raise funds for the Arkansas Hospice Foundation.

Live music will feature performances by "American Idol" winner Kris Allen and Jason D. Williams, who will headline the festivities. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Main Street, between Fourth Street and Sixth Street, will be blocked off to traffic.

"While we encourage the community to support these areas at the event, it will also benefit the mission of Arkansas Hospice to bring care to Arkansans in need of compassion and end-of-life care," Shannon Boshears, Arkansas Hospice chief philanthropy officer, said in a news release. Together, this is all very much a celebration of life and the things that bring meaning to us."

Charging stations for vehicles added

The city of North Little Rock has installed four electric vehicle charging stations, according to a news release.

All four charging stations are at the trolley barn located at 210 Bishop Lindsey Ave. in Argenta and are free for the public to use.

The charging stations can recharge an electric vehicle's battery in eight hours or less, according the news release. The cost for installation of the charging stations was $28,291 and is largely funded by a rebate from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.