Checking in on baseball Arkansans

The state of Arkansas has a long history of producing players who've reached the Major Leagues, starting alphabetically with Glenn Abbott and Lou Brock and extending to Tyler Zuber, who is currently on the 60-day injury list with Kansas City.

So, let's take a peek at Arkansans currently in the big leagues or who've at least started the 2022 season in Triple-A. This list is constantly changing and it could include in just a few short years Connor Noland, who's been impressive as the ace this season for the Razorbacks.

DREW SMYLY

Little Rock/Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly is off to a good start after throwing five shutout innings in a win over Pittsburgh on April 12.

Smyly has pitched in 219 games in the majors after breaking in with the Detroit Tigers in 2012. But I still remember Smyly's freshman year at Arkansas when he came within two outs of throwing a no-hitter against Oklahoma in the Norman, Okla., Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Smyly was dynamic that day for an Arkansas team that made it all the way to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., after finishing 14-15 in SEC play that season.

JALEN BEEKS

Prairie Grove/Tampa Bay Ray

Jalen Beeks is back after missing nearly 1 1/2 years after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay signed Beeks to a one-year contract, unsure really of what to expect from the left-hander coming off such a serious arm injury. Tampa Bay had the option of placing him in Triple-A to shake off the rust from a long absence from competition. But the pride of Prairie Grove blew that idea up quickly with his ability on the mound, where he's struck out seven and walked only one in 3 2/3 scoreless innings with the Rays.

The Comeback Player of the Year award was conceived for situations like this and we'll certainly keep an eye on Beeks as the season progresses.

ASHTON GOUDEAU

Newport/Colorado Rockies

Goudeau was born in Arkansas but graduated from high school in Union, Mo., which is 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Goudeau, 29, has bounced around for several years in professional baseball and Colorado brought him back this season for a second stint with the Rockies. Goudeau earned the save when Colorado beat Texas 6-4 in 10 innings on April 11.

BLAKE PARKER

Fayetteville/Triple-A St. Louis Cardinals

Parker was assigned to Triple-A Memphis after signing with the Cardinals March 26, but no one should be surprised if he's promoted at some point this season to St. Louis.

When and if he's recalled, the birds on the bats will be the eighth major league uniform Parker will have worn since 2012 when he made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs. I'm still amazed that Parker, who was drafted as a catcher and didn't pitch at all in three years at Arkansas, has appeared in 350 games as a pitcher in the major leagues.

It'll be great to see Parker in St. Louis this season with Albert Pujols, a future Hall of Fame player who rejoined the Cardinals as a free agent.

BLAINE KNIGHT

Bryant/Triple-A Baltimore Orioles

No baseball list of Arkansans would be complete without a least one player from Bryant, a hotbed for baseball in our state.

A lot of players would've been long gone with a 7-19 career record in the minor leagues, but the Orioles are not yet ready to give up on the 25-year old Knight. He'll start the year at Triple-A Tidewater.

JONATHAN DAVIS

Camden/Triple-A Milwaukee Brewers

Jonathan Davis could get another chance with Milwaukee after beginning his major league career in Toronto then moving onto briefly with the Yankees in New York.

Davis has speed and fine defensive skills as an outfielder, but his career .171 batting average in the big leagues is what could keep him in the minors.