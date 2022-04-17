Club news: MUFON meets in Fayetteville

SUV

The McPherson Camp of the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 6 p.m. April 18 at Gusano's Pizza, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. The business meeting will follow a dinner. The Sons of Union Veterans is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of male descendants of United States soldiers, sailors, Marines and government officials who served during the U.S. Civil War 1861-65. All are welcome.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Quilt Club

The Pieces and Patches quilt club will meet at 10 a.m. April 18 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers. Instead of the usual sewing day, members will prepare for the garage sale they will sponsor from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22-23 in the Life Center at the church.

If you are interested in joining the quilt club, members meet the first Monday of each month with a program from 10 a.m. to noon. The third Monday of the month is dedicated to an open Sew Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information: ritamadson5@yahoo.com

Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon April 19 via Zoom. The speaker will be Dr. Jay Barth, who is an emeritus professor of politics at Hendrix College and a Democratic National Committeeman.

Information: (479) 841-4420.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at 11:45 a.m. April 21 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be "The Catcher Race Riot of 1923" by University of Arkansas history professor Michael Anthony. There will still be a live Zoom feed. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas section of the Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Conference Room. Topics will include field investigator training, Arkansas case reports, highlights of the Ozark Mountain UFO Conference and ongoing disclosures. Meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups will meet at 1 p.m. April 25 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. The guest speaker will be Iiene Bartos, who will present a talk titled "My Quilting Journey." She is a quilt maker, author and teacher who has been working with fiber arts and quilting for almost 20 years, designing both traditional and art quilts. Her works have hung in galleries and shows and won various awards and ribbons.

She will be conducting an all-day workshop, "Fall Leaf," from 9:3 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26. This pattern will be taken from her book "Maple Leaf Quilts."

Membership meetings have a $5 guest fee that helps defray program costs. This fee is applied to membership if you choose to join the guild the same day; no charge for the first visit. Membership of $25 is half price July through December.

Information: (417) 434-6943, calicocutups.com or email sharonmoravits@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on April 27 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Walgreens at 524 S. School Ave. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.