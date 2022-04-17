COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 8 Kentucky rallies past No. 7 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kentucky took advantage of an Arkansas miscue to turn the momentum and rallied for a 10-7 win in a battle of top 10 teams Saturday night at Bogle Park in SEC softball.

The No. 8 Wildcats wiped out a 7-1 deficit thanks to a six-run fourth inning, then grabbed the lead with two home runs in the top of the seventh to snap the No. 7 Razorbacks' nine-game winning streak.

Erin Coffel's second home run of the game, a solo shot with one out in the seventh, snapped a 7-7 tie off Arkansas reliever Jenna Bloom (7-1). Miranda Stoddard gave the Wildcats (29-10, 9-5 SEC) a little cushion with a two-run shot later in the inning.

Coffel finished 4 for 4 with 2 home runs and drove in 5 runs. Her game-tying three-run shot was the big blow in the top of the fourth.

Arkansas (31-8, 10-4) looked to be in control with a 7-1 lead after three innings, but the flood gates seemed to open after shortstop Spencer Prigge couldn't handle Lauren Johnson's pop-up for a two-base error with one out and nobody on base.

Kentucky followed with four hits and Coffel's three-run blast tied it. Reliever Tatum Spangler (5-0) then silenced the Arkansas bats the rest of the way. She pitched 4 scoreless innings, allowed 2 hits, struck out 4 and walked 2.

Hannah Gammill and Linnie Malkin each went 3 for 4 with a home run for Arkansas. The two combined for five RBI.

Prigge's two-run home run, her first as a Razorback, gave the Razorbacks a 5-1 lead in the second inning.

Gammill and Malkin hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning to push the Razorbacks' lead to 7-1. But that would be all the Razorbacks could muster.

Arkansas put runners at first and third with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth, but Spangler worked out of trouble. She snagged Tayler Ellsworth's line drive, then threw to first to double off Hannah McEwen. Spangler then struck out Danielle Gibson to leave the runner at third.

The Razorbacks also got a lead-off double from Gammill in the fifth, but Spangler struck out Kacie Hoffmann and Audrie LaValley with a runner at third to keep the game tied.

Kentucky grabbed the lead in the top of the first as Kayla Kowalik led off with an infield single, moved to second on a groundout and took third on a wild pitch. Coffel's single up the middle drove in Kowalik with the first run of the game.

But Arkansas answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Gammill's two-out, RBI double tied the game. Malkin then drove in two when Kentucky right fielder Rylea Smith couldn't come up with a diving catch along the line.

Arkansas won the opening game of the series 2-1 on Friday night. The rubber game of the series is slated for 11 a.m. today.

ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10, EASTERN KENTUCKY 6

The Bears overwhelmed the Colonels with offense to polish off the weekend sweep at Richmond, Ky.

Leading 1-0 after an inning, UCA (25-15, 10-5 ASUN Conference) scored three runs on four hits in the second, capped by a two-run single by Jaylee Engelkes. Then up 5-2 after three, Morgan Nelson lifted a home run and Jenna Wildeman added an RBI single to blow the game open.

Wildeman finished 2 of 4 with 2 runs and 2 walks, while Tremere Harris went 3 of 4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.

From that point Eastern Kentucky (7-31, 3-12) never got closer than three.



