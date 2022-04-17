Called election board meeting set

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. April 20 at the election office, 123 S. Main St., according to Michael Adam, board chairman.

The agenda includes public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker.)

New business includes conducting a ballot draw for one race in the non partisan primary for Circuit Judge for the 11th Judicial District West, Division 4, Sub-district 11.1 by order of the court; approving the ballot proofs; and approving Watson Chapel School District New School Zones as approved by the Watson Chapel School Board.

TOPPS announces summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release.

Camps will be held June 13-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis.

Instructors will review and introduce age-appropriate academic curriculum. Reading is required daily and enrichment activities will happen in the afternoon. Scholarships are available for the GRIP program for ages 11-15.

Activities will include: reading, writing, mathematics, foreign language, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training.

Area student on ATU's Who's Who

Kaylin Parker of Star City is among 39 students selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of Who's Who at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.

Parker is majoring in electrical engineering (biomedical option.) Parker's parents are Rachel Ka Hing Parker and David Parker, according to a news release.

UAPB alumni newsletter available

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association's first issue of the Alumni Voices Roar Newsletter is available.

Alumni Voices Roar will be a quarterly newsletter to keep people updated and connected with the alumni association.

"We will highlight alumni who are doing amazing things in their profession and in their community," according to a news release. "We will also highlight students who are blazing trails on the Yard and share with you how your membership and scholarship support is making a difference in the lives of UAPB students. There is also an opportunity to advertise your business in the newsletter and much more."