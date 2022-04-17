County voters issued update

The Jefferson County clerk's office issued a reminder to voters about absentee ballot requests and election dates.

Absentee applications

The clerk's office at the Jefferson County Courthouse has absentee ballot applications available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if residents would like to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application, according to a news release.

All voters who wish to receive an absentee ballot must contact the county clerk's office. Act 736 prohibits the county clerk from sending unsolicited absentee applications to voters who have not established recent contact to request a new ballot application.

Voters must return the completed absentee ballot application to the Jefferson County clerk's office: by visiting the office; by mail -- Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601; by fax -- (870) 541-5324; or by scanning and emailing -- jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Election-related Dates

April 25 -- Last day to register to vote for the Preferential Primary Election.

May 9 -- First day of early voting (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); and first day to receive applications for absentee voting by bearer;.

May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots.

May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County.

May 23 -- Last day for early voting (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.).

May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations).

Early Voting Times:

Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.