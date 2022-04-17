Edwards brillant in playoff opener





MEMPHIS -- Anthony Edwards was glad to get a victory in the first playoff game of his career.

Now, he and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, want much more.

Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series.

"Putting on another show," said Edwards, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. "That's it. Putting on another show and impact winning."

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels 15. Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell had 10 apiece.

The Timberwolves, fresh off beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game, won their first playoff opener since 2004. That's when they beat Sacramento in the first round on their way to the Western Conference finals.

Towns said it was a good feeling walking off with a confidence-building win.

"We did a lot of little things that are needed to win," Towns said. "We should be very proud of our performance."

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Memphis.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points. Brandon Clarke had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Desmond Bane scored 17 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.

"I feel like most of the stuff was on us," Morant said. "That's why we lost."

Memphis tied the franchise record by winning 56 games in the regular season and earning its highest seed ever. The Grizzlies had a packed FedExForum for only their third Game 1 in Memphis. But they struggled early after a week off and led only twice by two, the last midway through the second quarter.

"We tried our best to stay ready, but it's been a minute since we played," Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said. "But we have to come out ready to go. We didn't in the first quarter, and we paid for it."

In this matchup of the NBA's top-scoring offenses and two of the league's youngest teams this season, the Timberwolves set franchise records for points in both the first quarter and the game. They also stymied Memphis with their three-point shooting, rebounding and defense.

The Timberwolves looked like a team that played Tuesday night needing a win to clinch its seeding. They opened with a 9-2 run and led by as much as 13 before a 41-33 lead for the franchise's highest-scoring first quarter in the playoffs.

Minnesota led 65-62 at halftime, then outscored Memphis 32-30 in the third for a 97-92 lead going into the fourth quarter.

This series pitting the top draft pick of the 2020 draft against the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft sure delivered in this game. Edwards and Morant became the first opposing players in NBA history to each score at least 30 in a playoff game at the age of 22 or younger.

Edwards joined Derrick Rose, Tyler Herro and Magic Johnson scoring at least 35 points in a playoff game before turning 21.

"When he's playing basketball at this kind of level, he is almost unstoppable," Towns said. "He is unstoppable, actually."

First-round schedule (Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Utah 99, Dallas 93

Utah leads series 1-0

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117

Minnesota leads series 1-0

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111

Philadelphia leads series 1-0

Golden State 123, Denver 107

Golden State leads series 1-0

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Atlanta at Miami, noon

First game of series

Brooklyn at Boston, 2:30 p.m.

First game of series

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

First game of series

New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

First game of series

MONDAY’S GAMES

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Memphis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Milwaukee at Chicago, noon

Golden State at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD





Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., center, and center Brandon Clarke (15) in the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) next to Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and center Brandon Clarke during the second half during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) react in the first half during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tries to fend off Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) dunks the ball as center Brandon Clarke reacts during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)



An activist is removed from the floor after a demonstration briefly stopped play during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)







Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns dunks in the second half Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 130-117. (AP/Brandon Dill)





