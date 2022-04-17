Facilities’ residents connect at event

When covid-19 hit Jefferson County in March 2020, among the most heavily affected were nursing homes. Families were restricted from visiting their loved ones. Window visits became the new norm and the closest interaction this vulnerable population of nursing home residents could have.

Pine Bluff resident Dee Clay, who grew up in church and was part of the nursing home ministry, decided to partner with community leaders and partners and create events that would cater to the residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities during these unprecedented times.

After holiday parades, sock drives, coat drives and Valentine’s Day parties, just to name a few, her most recent initiative was “Connecting With The Residents Good Friday Community Fellowship.” During the event held on the grounds of host facility General Baptist West on Friday, nursing home and assisted living residents from throughout Jefferson County joined for some food, music, fun and bingo.

“I wanted to bring the facilities together but yet social distance,” said Clay. “With that being said, General Baptist West has the largest perimeter, and Mr. O.J. Stevenson, the administrator, readily welcomed this celebration.” As blues and gospel blasted through the speaker, residents tapped their feet and waved their hands, displaying smiles and having a good time. Recognizable county and city officials were on-site and on the grill serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs.

“Alderman Ivan Whitfield, tax collector Tony Washington and candidate for county judge Dutch King are the grillmasters for the event,” said Clay.

Clay said there has been an outpouring amount of support but there was one person in particular who she could always count on to make things happen for the senior citizens.

“Sheriff Lafayette Woods has always been a part of any movement we have made to connect with our residents,” she said. “We had a Christmas parade for the residents and he was our grand marshal and had the deputy sheriffs here also.” Woods said he always wanted to make sure the citizens that have been the backbone of the community weren’t forgotten.

“A lot of time when they get in facilities, a lot don’t have family that can visit them every day and even frequently,” said Woods. “We want to make sure in times like this we take time out of our busy schedules to come out and fellowship with them and let them know that they are thought about and we are praying for them, especially during the pandemic.” This family-filled community event brought out the young and young at heart.





Children played on the bounce house slide and participated in a plastic Easter egg hunt filled with candy, gift cards, and cash while the residents played BINGO and won prizes.

A few bicycles were given away and gospel group W.O.W. (Women of Worship) performed some of the greatest gospel hits to the crowd.

“It’s the Lord’s doing when you do something for the senior saints. You can never go wrong” said Clay.

“This is just another way to give and serve our seniors who are very special to us.”











