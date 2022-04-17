Fort Smith directors hear new procedure for city water-use claim

FORT SMITH -- The Water Utilities Department would update certain procedures regarding water meters to help customers who see an unexpected, increased usage.

Director of Utilities Lance McAvoy brought the proposed procedure to a directors study session Tuesday to answer questions before implementation. As this item was discussed in a study session, the directors agreed to discuss it again at a regular board meeting for official approval.

Two issues discussed regarded the process when a meter is exchanged and shows an increase in a customer's water use and when a customer can get a rate adjustment for unexplained high use.

The proposed procedure states if a meter exchange shows increase use, a customer could fill out a form through the city website and submit it to the Water Department. The department would review the form to see if the customer is a single-family residential account holder in good standing, if the first bill following the new meter installation reflects water use that is at least twice as high for the same billing period from the previous year and if the form is complete and was applied for no later than 60 days following the meter replacement.

If the customer is eligible for an adjustment, the water and sewer portion of the customer's utility bill would be adjusted to the cost of the customer's average use during the three months before the meter exchange. It will be applied as credit to the account.

A customer will be notified via email if the adjustment is approved or denied. If denied, the reason would be provided.

McAvoy said the policy was formed because the city is seeing meters under-reading water use.

"The issue is, if somebody doesn't know how much water they normally use, this was to help educate them on a one-time adjustment to allow them to know," he said. The policy would give them time to adjust their usage, he said.

Kevin Settle, at-large director, said for three months his water meter read no water use at all. He asked McAvoy what the billing process will be like now that the Utility Department has changed the meter.

"Because it was an issue with the meter, we're not going to go back and bill you for it," McAvoy said. When the meter is read again, that's the usage the billing cycle will show, he said.

City Administrator Carl Geffken also recommended the department put door hangers on customers' doors when their water meters get replaced so they know to look for increase use and how to apply for an adjustment.

For an unexplained high water use adjustment, customers would similarly have to fill out a related form and submit it to the Water Utilities Department. The department will review whether the customer is in good standing, has a minimum of 13 consecutive months of water use at the service address, that the adjustment was applied for within 60 days of seeing increased use and that the volume exceeds two times over the customers' seasonal or monthly average.

McAvoy said these new procedures are basically already in place minus the adjustment forms. He said he wanted board approval before starting them.