Fort Smith directors study session focuses on Next Step rezoning decision

FORT SMITH -- City directors held a special study session Thursday to answer questions and hear comments about Next Step Homeless Services constructing a shelter community downtown.

The directors are scheduled to make a decision on the rezoning process at their next meeting Tuesday.

Next Step runs a day room out of 123 N. Sixth St. downtown. The shelter originally requested to rezone 1400 S. U St. from commercial heavy to a planned zoning district to place the shelter there but withdrew the request after hearing concerns from the community regarding potentially decreasing property values and additional homeless people traveling to the area to use Next Step's services.

The newly proposed location at 815 S. Sixth St. is near the Oklahoma border, which is surrounded by several industrial businesses and would put Next Step closer to another local homeless service, Hope Campus.

Next Step Executive Director Sharon Chapman has said at prior directors meetings the proposed shelter would provide noncongregate housing with 30 houses maximum on the property. The people using the services would likely be drug and alcohol free and addressing mental and physical health issues before finding employment and becoming independent, she said.

"We will have our offices and our housing services for all of our community housing, so they will be able to come there for classes and things like that, but it will be a closed housing area," Chapman said. "The only people that will be there are the people living there, my staff and our other housing clients that come there for classes. No one will be coming there. No walk-ups will be there. They'll just be coming by appointment to apply for housing, but there is no emergency shelter at our facility at all. It is nothing like Hope Campus, as far as they're a congregate emergency shelter, and we don't provide an emergency shelter at all."

Chapman said the goal is to have an individual at the shelter no longer than six months before they move to a location of their own, but she noted they'll occasionally be there longer. She said part of the program is to help them develop skills to get a job or apply for disability or veterans services.

"Right now we have three group homes in Fort Smith, five single-family homes and four apartments," she said. "And last year we housed 88 homeless people who would otherwise be on the street here in Fort Smith, and we had a 76% success rate with those 88 people."

Chris Joannides, executive director of Hope Campus, said he's in favor of having Next Step expand and move nearby. He noted it provides an intermediary step between homeless people using Hope Campus' emergency shelter and being able to no longer be homeless.

Joannides said Hope Campus is not turning anybody away despite recently being 30 people over capacity. He said Hope Campus is also working on a 40-bed expansion to decrease the number of people living in encampments in the city.

Chapman and Joannides shared they work with other area homeless services to do an annual count of homeless people in Fort Smith each winter. They said in February there were 376 individuals counted, 164 of whom hadn't slept at a shelter or a friend's house the night before -- a 17% increase from 2021.

Joannides added the homeless services saw a roughly 6% increase in the people using a shelter this year compared to last year, and a 38% increase in those using transitional housing options.

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked if there is anything that can be done to urge those unsheltered individuals to use the homeless services.

"I think realistically there are going to be people who are absolutely not interested," Chapman said. "Through paranoia or various things, they're not going to put their information down or their names. There are always going to be those people, but I think we can reach a lot of different people with the kind of approach we are looking at."

Two other community members spoke in favor of Next Step moving to Sixth Street, including a neighboring property owner who spoke against the move to the U Street property.

About three neighboring business owners spoke against Next Step relocating and said they're already having problems with the homeless who live in encampments near their properties.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the city created a free no-trespassing sign program in 2020, where businesses that display a particular green sign are thereby allowing the Police Department to question and remove anybody on their property without needing to call for approval to get permission from the property owner beforehand.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked the neighboring property owners to display the signs if they haven't done so already and to contact the city to notify them if that isn't alleviating their trespassing issues.

Police Chief Danny Baker admitted his department has received an increase in calls for service at Hope Campus, but it's unclear as to why.

"The majority of the issues that we respond to regarding the homeless at Hope Campus and other areas in the city are primarily nuisance-type calls," Baker said. "Typically intoxicated people, fights, minor assaults. That's not to say that we don't have serious crimes that take place, but those are not the norm in this population."

Baker said the homelessness issue is not unique to Fort Smith, and he thinks people are coming to the community because of its generosity. The department is working to help address homelessness and public concerns regarding safety, he said.

"Many of the complaints that I'm hearing from citizens and businesses regard some longer response times by our police officers," Baker said. "I think this can be largely attributed to the staffing shortages that we experience, but it's also important for us and for our vision at the Fort Smith Police Department to take as much time as we can solving problems when we have an opportunity to do so, rather than just slapping a Band-Aid on it and getting to the next call as quickly as we can."

"I'll tell you what we're not going to do is try to solve this issue strictly by arresting people," he added. "Incarceration isn't an answer. We'll always have that option for the serious and repeat offenders, but you can ask the sheriff and the county judge, we don't have jail space, the personnel or the desire to solve this problem through arrest and incarceration."