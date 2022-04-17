Four Minutes, Four Questions: Jason Miller, Arkansas Philharmonic

FAQ

Arkansas Philharmonic:

‘Relevant Revolutionaries’

WHEN — 7 p.m. April 21

WHERE — Thaden School Performing Arts Center, 805 S. Main St. in Bentonville

COST — $5-$40

INFO — arphil.org

"We've decided to stop announcing full seasons like many traditional orchestras," says Jason Miller, executive director of the Bentonville-based Arkansas Philharmonic. "Instead, announcing just three to four months ahead allows the flexibility to scoop up traveling soloists or unique venues that might become available.

"We want to seem like we're popping up all over," he adds. "It's the APO's mission and passion to collaborate with other local arts organizations and bring art to unexpecting audiences in unexpected ways. It creates buzz and gets people as excited about music and art as we are.

"But just because we've ceased announcing far into the future, it doesn't mean we aren't working towards important goals. We have some exciting events coming, but you will have to follow us to know what's happening!"

Miller is ready and willing to talk about the APO's next performance, "Relevant Revolutionaries," set for April 21 at the Thaden School Performing Arts Center. Here, he answers four questions for What's Up!

Q. Tell us about the music that will be performed April 21?

A. So much orchestral music is European, but on April 21, our Maestro Steven Byess conducts a trio of brilliant compositions from the Americas. Each piece starts with a simple theme that features and challenges the virtuosity of subsets of APO's skilled players in its own way:

"Banner" (2014), a rhapsody on "The Star Spangled Banner," is an exciting piece by the ascendant young, Black and female American composer Jesse Montgomery.

"Variaciones Concertantes" is an exploration of Argentinian culture and its unique musical motifs by composer Alberto Ginastera.

And "Rhapsody in Blue" is Gershwin's world-renowned love note to the blue note. In this rendering, Maestro honors the composer's original intent with a smaller ensemble.

Q. Please talk about the composition of the orchestra -- where musicians come from just to play with APO?

A. We've always prided ourselves on showcasing local talent in our concerts. The concert on April 21 is no exception. Over 90% of our gifted players live and work in Northwest Arkansas. Other musicians come from surrounding areas and have had a long relationship with the orchestra.

We also love featuring gifted players from around the world. Take Yaron Kohlberg, the pianist we feature for "Relevant Revolutionaries." He's one of today's top Israeli pianists. Currently the president of Piano Cleveland, Kohlberg's played in major halls in 40 countries spanning five continents and has won more than 10 international prizes.

Q. Is the Thaden School a new home for APO? What does it offer as a venue?

A. The Thaden School is a beautiful new building whose concert hall boasts superb acoustics, and we're very fortunate to be performing there, but it's not our home. Northwest Arkansas has so many world-class venues, and we enjoy performing in different locations too much to settle down just yet. But please do come and be one of the first people to experience a concert in this new performing arts center. See for yourself how much it offers as a venue.

Q. Are you still doing the children's programming during concerts?

A. We can't wait to bring back the Classical Kids Club. It's a great partnership with the University of Arkansas music education students. Unfortunately, this year the concert would be too close to end-of-semester obligations, so we won't be able to offer it, but expect it to return soon.