Go Forward chief tells of group’s efforts

Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, gave an exclusive account about the organization during the first of many in-depth interviews featuring community leaders, department heads, elected officials and more in “The Newsroom.” In 2017, GFPB successfully campaigned for a sales tax to improve the city and promised to raise an additional $19 million to finance initiatives that were not eligible to be funded with the tax.

According to Watley, GFPB has raised between $18 million and $20 million in taxes and $12 million in private funds.

“Relationships and resources are the common denominators for successful implementation,” Watley said during the interview with Editor Byron Tate. “GFPB has spent the last four years aligning the public-private partnership initiatives with several organizations and investment entities. As a result, we’ve developed a diverse revenue pool consisting of grants, philanthropy and project investments. The positive difference that citizens say they feel and see correlates to that public and private activity. Over the next year, construction projects will push private dollars beyond the goal promised to the citizens.” Some of GFPB’s private/public relationships include the Advertising & Promotion Commission, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Center on Rural Innovation, Simmons First Foundation, Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development, Entergy and State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

Watley said the city of Pine Bluff’s grant writer, paid for by the sales tax, has captured more than $1.4 million in grants.

GFPB was formed due to the overall conditions that the city of Pine Bluff was plagued with, Watley added.

“There were bricks in the streets, school districts under state control, we had an hotel downtown that was a host for criminal activity, prostitution and drug transactions next to our convention center,” said Watley.





“Our convention center was struggling to get business and was going downhill.” Watley said over 450 condemned properties were throughout the city coupled with absentee ownership.

“It was just no plan in place for the city to deal with that,” said Watley.

Now that a plan has been set in place, Go Forward Pine Bluff has received some pushback from City Council members and city residents.

Despite the adversity and the pandemic which slowed down their initiatives, Watley said he is proud of the team along with their partners who have completed 92% of the 26 initiatives.











