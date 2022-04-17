He let her have his lunch and later on, his heart

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I was hungry and he had food.”

He says: “I felt that she was not the solution to any problem in my life.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “Everything was perfect. It was the most magical moment of my life.”

He says: “I’ve never felt more selfless. For the first time I wasn’t the center of attention. There was somebody else who needed to be considered in every decision.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Don’t be afraid to talk about difficult things. And nail down a cleaning and laundry system before you get married.”

He says: “You have to say, ‘I choose you over me.’ Also, realize that expectations are premeditated resentments — if you come in with expectations and you haven’t communicated those to your spouse, you’re setting them up for failure.”

Richard "Ryk" Tatum II wasn't about to come between a hungry woman and her -- or his -- lunch, so he just watched as Alanna Wells finished off his lunch. He later offered to cook for her.

They were both students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and both part of what was affectionately called "the couch crew," a group that loosely gathered between classes in a certain area of the college's student union where there were comfy couches.

"It was sort of just this ragtag group of people," Ryk says. "I really didn't think much about her. She was just there."

Ryk often ate lunch in that area, so his decision to grab some stir-fry and sit down to eat one afternoon in 2011 was nothing unusual.

"But she just walked up and took my fork out of my hand and started eating," he says. "I just let her go."

Alanna says, simply, that she was hungry and he seemed nice.

"I didn't have money for lunch and I was hungry," she says. "I was just a very confident young woman."

They chatted briefly about the unique spelling of his name and then each left for class.

Their first meaningful conversation took place after she broke up with her boyfriend and Ryk rescued her when he thought she was feeling overwhelmed by the attention of some other guys.

"I could see her being surrounded by all these guys and so one day I walked up and I was like, 'Hey, I need to talk to you about something,'" he says. "She followed me and we walked down the hallway and I explained why I did that."

A few weeks later, he says she sent him a message -- she says he sent her the message and that she has the screenshots to prove it. It was a simple note either way, one just asking the other how things were going.

"We started talking about our common interests and our goals in life," he says. "We kind of just started hanging out, generally as friends."

He ultimately won her over with food, he insists.

"Food is her No.1 love language," he says. "Every morning before school she would come over and I would cook her breakfast before school. We would eat and then we would head off to class."

On what they consider to be their first date, Alanna put on Ryk's Superman hoodie for a late night trip to the park near his house.

They dated casually for a while after that.

Ryk was hanging out at Alanna's apartment with her and her roommate one night and she informed him he needed to leave. She had made no secret of the fact that she had been seeing someone else and she let Ryk know that guy was coming over. Ryk left with no complaint.

"I was thinking about Ryk the whole time," Alanna says. "The next day, I was on break at work and I couldn't stop thinking about him. I wrote him a six-page note, front and back, on one of those waitress pads, about how much I loved him and how he was the one and how I couldn't stop thinking about him."

She asked him to meet her at her apartment after her shift, and she gave him the note to read.

Ryk had been dating other people, too, but at that point they became exclusive.

"We changed our statuses on Facebook together right then," she says. "We started dating on Oct. 1, 2011."

On Christmas Day in 2012, Ryk repurposed a box from a gift Alanna had given him earlier that day to wrap a surprise for her.

"I had written notes on the box and I asked him why he had reused the box I gave him," she says. "I was asking all these questions."

There was a T-shirt in the box, which spurred even more interrogation.

"This T-shirt said 'Mrs. Tatum' and I was like, 'Why would you give me a shirt with this title?" Alanna says. "Then he got down on his knees and he had a speech and everything. It still took me a few seconds to realize he was proposing."

Ryk had chosen cotton over precious stones because he knew Alanna would want to choose a ring herself; she says he was right about that.

They married on Oct. 4, 2013, Alanna's birthday.

"We chose a restaurant, Lulav, downtown because we had a Roaring '20s-themed wedding and it was built in the '20s," Ryk says.

He wore a gangster-style suit for the ceremony, and she wore a flapper dress.

The Tatums have three children -- Kenadi, 9, Soren, 7, and Jeanetta, 6. Ryk also has two adult children, Xiana and Richard, and one grandchild.

Volunteer work is important to both Ryk and Alanna. They hope to someday be able to contribute financially to UALR, the school that brought them together.

"We would love to be able to have a scholarship for students who are already attending," she says. "Or possibly buy a really cool couch and permanently place it there, just to have a hangout area like the one where we met."

