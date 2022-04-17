• Alicia Santurio, an activist with the animal-welfare group Direct Action Everywhere, tried to glue herself to the court during a basketball game at the Target Center in Minneapolis to protest the killing of chickens as a bird-flu prevention measure at an Iowa egg company owned by Glen Taylor, who co-owns the Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, was given a monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for covid-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted, his office announced.

• Zack Tahhan, a 21-year-old from Union City, N.J., is one of five tipsters who will split a $50,000 reward for spotting Frank James, the New York City subway shooting suspect, as he was charging his cellphone at a city internet kiosk.

• Scott Pruitt, a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and former Oklahoma attorney general, filed to run as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat that's being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring.

• Lyric Amodia, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority who is studying political science at Howard University, said her organization was saddened when it found out its plot at the historically Black university in Washington, D.C., was vandalized, but the women bought paint and supplies to repair it amid a vandalism investigation.