Intrigue, invective among Methodists

Throughout most of the first decade of the 20th century, Arkansas Methodists were faced with determining if one of their most successful pastors was actually an imposter.

Not just any imposter--he was said to have been a bigamist, a lawyer who padded his resume, and a failed Baptist preacher from Texas. For six long years, Arkansas Methodism roiled with accusations, counter-charges, ecclesiastical trials, and ultimately a civil lawsuit for slander.

The controversy became public during the 1902 annual meeting in Benton of the Little Rock Conference, one of two governing bodies of the Methodist Church in Arkansas. Rev. W.E. Thompson, the prominent minister at First Methodist in Little Rock, filed a complaint against the popular pastor of Winfield Methodist Church of Little Rock, Rev. James Thomas, and Rev. J.E. Godbey, editor of the Arkansas Methodist newspaper.

Godbey was very much a secondary defendant, being charged with unfairly criticizing articles Thompson had submitted for publication. It was James Thomas who quickly became the center of the controversy.

Thompson told an Arkansas Democrat reporter "the question has been among some preachers ...for a number of years as to the identity of James Thomas." Thompson explained that Thomas had claimed to have been a lawyer in California prior to relocating to Arkansas, yet inquiries to the California Supreme Court confirmed that he never practiced law there.

It is no wonder that Rev. Thomas' many friends rallied to his defense. Rev. James Thomas had made quite an impact since becoming a Methodist minister in 1891. In 1894, Thomas became the pastor at Winfield, preaching his first sermon there on Christmas day. The Arkansas Gazette opined: "The new pastor impressed his hearers as a divine of excellent ability and eloquence ..."

Within four months of his arrival in Little Rock, Thomas was enjoying great success at Winfield, growing the church by 100 members. He was prominent enough to be asked to give the opening prayer at the 1895 Legislature. He was elected secretary-treasurer of the Little Rock Pastors' Association in the same year, and in 1896 was elected president of the Epworth League of the Little Rock Conference. How could this man be anything other than a servant of the Lord?

It turned out that Thompson was not the only clergyman with questions about Rev. Thomas. Rev. J.F. Hawkins of Arkadelphia unsuccessfully tried to read a statement at the second day of the Benton meeting in which he questioned Thomas' early life. When Rev. E.M. Pipkin, presiding elder of the Pine Bluff District, tried to introduce a resolution requiring Thomas to "establish his identity; that he give the name of his father and mother," Bishop E.E. Hoss intervened and ruled Pipkin out of order. The bishop was furious about all the front-page news stories coming out of the meeting.

In the end, a conference committee investigated the accusations and vindicated Rev. Thomas. The bishop probably went home happy, thinking it was over. Behind the scenes, however, suspicions about Thomas grew, and discord found a way to the surface again at the 1905 meeting of the Little Rock Conference in Camden.

A few days before the Conference convened, Rev. J.S. Hawkins called a meeting at the Pine Bluff YMCA at which he gave a "sensational address" attacking Thomas and others--followed by printing and distributing handbills addressing "the rottenness of church politics such as would put Tammany Hall to blush ..." Upon convening, Hawkins was "tried" on three charges of "inveighing against the order of the church," using slanderous language, and causing "untold injury, both of the peace and reputation of the church."

The church wanted to end the controversy, so it put real effort into prosecuting Hawkins--even taking testimony "over the long-distance telephone." He was found guilty in a church trial and suspended from his ministry for six months. Hawkins and his allies brooded and bided their time.

The anti-Thomas forces had always played to the press, but following the 1905 Conference they redoubled their efforts, using the Pine Bluff Daily Graphic to initially make their case.

The Daily Graphic of Dec. 4, 1905, began its story with an acknowledgment that "who is Rev. James Thomas?" had captured the public imagination and transcended the Methodist Church, with the question "resting upon the lips of thousands of newspaper readers who never attended church."

The Hawkins-inspired newspaper article questioned Thomas' "mysterious appearance in Hot Springs years ago." The issue of Thomas claiming to be a lawyer in California was discussed again, and the paper hinted at the "tangled skein of mystery" surrounding Thomas.

The 1905 Conference not only supported Thomas, it elected him to serve as a delegate to the national conference coming up in Alabama. Rev. Thomas, meantime, had worked miracles at his new church in Texarkana. He had recently been named to raise funds for Hendrix College in Conway. These accomplishments , however, did not put the matter to bed.

The issue was brought up again at the 1906 conference in Warren. This time, Texas residents George and Nettie Hester swore affidavits to the effect that they recognized Thomas and Otto Brock, and they were the same person. It was stated that Brock first came to Corrizo Springs, Texas, in 1881 as part of "a Punch & Judy show," meaning a traveling carnival. He attended a Baptist revival, was converted, and began preaching. He soon married a young woman from a good family.

Reverend Brock and his new family had settled into life as a Baptist cleric when word came from Indian Territory that he had a checkered past. At that point, Brock left his wife, took her money, fled the state, and assumed a new identity.

The Conference meeting in Warren resulted in Thomas being cleared once again, but he was also transferred to the North Mississippi Conference, probably as a cooling-off period. However, the issue arose again at the 1907 conference in Malvern. By this time, Thomas had had enough, and filed a slander suit against one of his major pursuers, Texas banker G.W. Hester.

Thomas went to Texas with a team of lawyers and interviewed people who knew Otto Brock, including the woman he married. The abandoned wife, along with others seeing Thomas for the first time, realized that he was not Brock. Hester's attorneys quickly proposed a settlement: a cash award of $1,000 instead of the $50,000 Thomas sought, complete withdrawal of all affidavits linking Thomas with Brock, and a public acknowledgement by Hester of his mistake.

Rev. Thomas' standing in the Methodist Church grew even more once his identify was established. In March 1910, he was named to chair the search for a new president at Hendrix College--but first having to end a movement among Hendrix students to draft him for the presidency. In 1937 he officiated at the funeral of U.S. Senator Joe T. Robinson.

Following his death in July 1943, Rev. Thomas was interred in Oakland Cemetery in Little Rock.

Tom Dillard is a historian and retired archivist. Email him at Arktopia.td@gmail.com.