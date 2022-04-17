Jackie’s blues and jazz

Friday marked the 75th anniversary of the day Jackie Robinson became the first Black man to play modern Major League Baseball. The story of how Robinson and Brooklyn Dodger president Branch Rickey ended baseball apartheid is familiar enough to invite a certain skepticism; it's become a national myth, like Washington's inability to lie or Walt Disney's cryogenics-preserved corpse. And like most legends, it can serve all kinds of different purposes.

Often it is reduced to a Horatio Alger homily: Robinson was given a break and made the most of it, succeeding not only for himself but for the generations of Black athletes who would eventually come to dominate America's playing fields. But there are other ways to look at Robinson. He was a complex man--a college graduate and a military veteran--when he first met Rickey. He was as prickly as he was courageous, and harbored a bitterness that shouldn't be ignored. He left baseball disappointed in 1957, and his "as told to" autobiography--finished as he lay dying in 1972--was fittingly titled "I Never Had It Made."

In the book's foreword, Robinson writes of his first World Series appearance on Sept. 30, 1947: "There I was, the Black grandson of a slave, the son of a Black sharecropper, part of a historic occasion, a symbolic hero to my people. The air was sparkling. The sunlight was warm. The band struck up the national anthem. The flag billowed in the wind. It should have been a glorious moment for me as the stirring words of the national anthem poured from the stands. Perhaps it was, but then again.

"Today as I look back on that opening game of my first World Series, I must tell you that it was Mr. Rickey's drama and that I was only a principal actor. As I write this 25 years later, I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a Black man in a white world. In 1972, in 1947, at my birth in 1919, I know that I never had it made."

Robinson's impact on the game was not merely sociological, and his influence extended far beyond the field.

From the beginning, he introduced a Black aesthetic--the Negro Leagues style of play--into baseball's major leagues. His syncopated dance off third base, his willingness to gamble when the stakes were right, upset baseball conventions and led to a rethinking of the game's conventional wisdom. Robinson was an electric base runner who stole whenever he could, not just when circumstances dictated that he should.

His style could seem reckless and wild. Robinson used his athleticism to compensate for a lack of baseball experience. His swing was unorthodox; he was more athlete than technician. He was an instinctive player, with an intelligence that challenged the assumptions baseball people reverently called "The Book" decades before statisticians like Bill James were able to prove its fallacies.

Robinson's play was a critique of and a challenge to the old brand of baseball, just as his Blackness was a challenge to the old social order. He was one of the first harbingers of a burgeoning Black culture, held in check by legal and social stricture, that was about to burst forth and dominate the mainstream.

Robinson and Elvis Presley both played Black. Both brought Black style into the mainstream. And both were demonized as polluters before they were lionized as cultural heroes. Would Presley have been possible if not for Jackie Robinson? Perhaps, but it is probably more correct to see Robinson and Presley as historical inevitabilities, as the first cracks in the cultural dam.

