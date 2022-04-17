Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 4-17-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• COLEMAN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, 4600 W. 13th Ave. Date of inspection April 12. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• STAR BUCKS - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Davis Prexy Drive, SLOT 4901 DR. Date of inspection April 12. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• HR FOOD MART, 201 Edline, Altheimer. Date of inspection April 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed ice bags with no labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food Observation: Observed walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: floors shall be cleaned as often as needed.

• MOODY ELEMENTARY - CHARTWELLS, 700 Moody School Drive, White Hall. Date of inspection April 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed an accumulation of dust in the ceiling vents above the make line. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

TINY LITTLE BLESSINGS LEARNING CENTER & CHILD CARE, 105 S. Highway 365, Redfield. Date of inspection April 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: No current heath permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL - CHARTWELLS, 700 Bulldog Drive, White Hall. Date of inspection April 11. Observed build up of ice near door way in walk in freezer. Walk in freezer door is not properly sealing. Door seal should be repaired to properly seal.

• DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection April 8. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• SMALLCAKES, 502 Mallard Loop, Suite J Loop. Date of inspection April 8. No procedures noted for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to establishment to respond to such events.

• TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE, 502 Mallard Loop Suite E. Date of inspection April 8. Observed used wiping cloth siting of the counter near equipment and single use containers. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspections into complaint April 5. Observation: Observed cooler out of temperature. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection April 5. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Facility lacks [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed flour stored on the floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Observed wiping cloths laying on the counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection April 7. No violations were corrected during time of follow-up inspection.