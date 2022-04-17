Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 4-17-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Ross Ramone Johnson, 45, and Cynthia Dixon Frierson, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 12.

Gregory A. Bell Sr., 46, and Kimberly L. Holmes, 49, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 1.

Antonio D. Bohannon, 41, and Evelyn N. Dunn, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 12.

Jerry Perkins Jr., 56, and Ottimis Yvette Moore, 56, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 14.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Lareina Mirabella v. Christopher Mirabella, granted April 11.

Amanda L. Davis v. Timothy W. Davis, granted April 11.

Wendy R. Brewer v. George N. Brewer, granted April 12.

Cody West v. Kaitlynn West, granted April 14.