Jesus was not a literalist

It was the Christmas season, not Easter, and my youngest daughter Stella could not have been more than 2 years old. I don't precisely remember the circumstances except that it was Christmas Eve, which more than likely meant I was exhausted from trying to do 50 things at once, making sure all of our traditions were covered: Mexican fiesta at my house for the Triple F bunch, making strawberry punch, baking Chex Mix, decorating cookies, rolling sausage balls, and assembling costumes, props, and the kids for their annual Nativity play.

Somewhere in the middle of that there would have been a pause, to dress everyone up in matching Christmas finery and go down to the church for the Christmas Eve service, where I would be responsible for music and not letting my children catch the place on fire when we lit candles and sang a capella, as a congregation, "Silent Night."

Every parent knows how it is on an occasion like this. You try to time the naps and the eating and the baths so that your toddler is in optimum condition for "being have" as one of my other children called it, meaning able to sit still for 30 minutes without making a loud and obnoxious scene in the otherwise reverent venue.

Stella made it a good while, in spite of the fact that none of my best-laid plans had worked except the bath. So, while she was hungry and sleepy on the inside, she looked like a little Christmas cherub on the outside, in a black velvet dress with red satin skirt, patent leather shoes, and blonde ringlets in bows. Those of us who knew her well, however, regarded her uneasily, as one would a bomb that might go off at any moment.

Because I was/am a practitioner of attachment parenting, which signifies that most of the time when they were little and still sometimes now a child is physically attached to my hip or another part of my body, Stella sat on the front row just inches away from the piano, where I was playing some Christmasy song while communion was passed out to the people.

In our church at the time this meant a plate with little crackers that look like Barbie Saltines came around, and you took one and held it until verses were read and a prayer said about how it represented the body of Christ.

To my horror, my husband decided to be helpful with the distribution, leaving our children unsupervised on the front row in my line of sight, but out of reach, since my hands were occupied. As the plate was passed three of them were being have, taking one tiny cracker like civilized human beings.

The smallest one, however, reached her chubby little hand into the plate and grabbed all she could, stuffing them into her mouth at once. She smiled at me, very pleased. "Mmmm!" she said, between loud crunches of the body of Christ.

We all survived this, like one does. But it is a story seared into my brain, one of the classic memories of Stella's childhood that we tell and laugh about--now. At the time it happened I could have crawled under the piano bench and died.

I don't know why I'm thinking of it this season except that I'm wondering what Easter will be like in the different church we've been attending. We recently took communion there, and the pastor pinched pieces off of a real loaf of bread, handing them to us one by one, each time looking into our eyes and saying our names, like this: "The body of Christ, Gwen, broken for you."

When I think too literally about eating Jesus it makes me feel squeamish. But Jesus was not a literalist. He was a storyteller and teacher, like me. He'd do anything to help his students understand: speak in parables, work miracles, use symbolism, draw in the dirt. This bread we call communion, whether a taste of cardboard the size of a fingernail or a chunk of baguette, is the ultimate symbol of Easter. Eat it, he said, and remember me.

If we dwell in possibility, like Emily Dickinson, the implications of such symbolism are enormous. And transformative. Because whatever one might say for good or ill about his church--and there's plenty of both--the story of Jesus is the story of love that overcomes everything else. Death. Hatred. Abuse of power. Betrayal. Everything else that is not love.

I'm worried about the future. My body, broken for you. The world is in a big mess. My body, broken for you. Hurt? Confused? Angry? Lonely? My body, broken for you. Meanness. Ignorance. Fear. Greed. My body. Broken. For you.

When Stella ate a whole handful of Jesus she didn't know what she was doing. All she knew was she was hungry. And although it was messy, and unorthodox, and embarrassing, perhaps she had the right idea. We humans are starving for love that overcomes all of the wrongs we both suffer and cause. The world needs as much of that kind of love as we can get--and give.

Remember me.

Remember.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.