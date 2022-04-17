Key voter dates

April 24: Deadline to register to vote in the May 24 preferential primary and nonpartisan general election.

May 9: Early voting begins for the preferential primary and nonpartisan general election.

May 17: Deadline to submit absentee voting application by mail.

May 20: Deadline to submit absentee voting application in person as well as turn in completed absentee ballots in person.

May 23: Final day of early voting.

May 24: Preferential primary and nonpartisan general election. Also deadline for return of most mailed absentee ballots. (Military and overseas voters get 10 more days.) Questions? Contact your county clerk’s office. Information is also available on the secretary of state’s website: sos.arkansas.gov/elections.