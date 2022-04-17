One-party rule ahead

All things must pass, and so it must be for democracy. One-party rule looms ahead, and it is no wonder. The Democratic masses are in disarray while Republicans maintain their focus upon money and power. But the Democrats had their era. They had FDR's New Deal, post-World War II prosperity, LBJ's Great Society, and Obama's "care," but as Republicans prepare to rout Democrats from office in the 2022 midterm elections, there are just too many factors working against Joe Biden and his Democrats. Several are listed below:

1. Republicans have successfully redefined democracy as an executive form of government instead of the will of the masses.

2. The humanist individual is no longer important. We see ourselves as groups and cliques.

3. We no longer value the standards of the post-WWII global order of the United Nations and international law.

4. The Supreme Court declared that corporations are people, so "we the people" are corporations and franchises.

5. The democratic masses are easily distracted from money and cannot buy power.

6. Critical racists are apparently teaching children hatred and jealousy of white people.

7. The Democratic Party seems to have hitched its wagon to the star of homosexuality and gender mutilation for children. The party that promotes sexual perversion of children will lose.

A sad ending for a once noble party.

GENE MASON

Jacksonville

Make recovery quick

Get well quick, Wally. We are all pulling for your complete and speedy recovery.

JOE CROW

Little Rock

Something is wrong

Really? A police officer shoots a man in the head for a traffic violation? Really? What could possibly justify a police officer shooting a citizen over an alleged traffic violation? Something has gone terribly wrong somewhere.

LOUIS BURNETT

Little Rock

Punish the criminals

I'm writing in response to John Brummett's column published April 14. Mr. Brummett seems to think that "ghost guns" present some kind of a major threat to society. His column is titled "It's only logical," yet I fail to see much logic in his positions.

Unfortunately, there isn't room here for me to address all of the problems I have with the column, so I'll just go with the most egregious. His comment about "culturally alienated children" shooting each other is a perfect example of hyperbole! Talk about using emotionally charged words to stir the pot. No definitions, no statistics, no specific examples, certainly no constructive suggestions, just stirring the pot.

Per a May 2021 article in the Washington Times, home-assembled guns comprised 1.2 percent of all guns seized in Chicago last year. Yes, 1.2 percent. Not exactly a major crime wave. I'd like to propose an alternative to Mr. Brummett's position. How about we punish the criminals who actually use any weapon during the commission of violent felonies? Oh yeah, that's really hard. We'd have to build more courtrooms, jails and prisons, and our federal, state and local governments sure don't want to spend that kind of money. Plus, it's easier to target law-abiding gun owners than violent criminals.

We've had overcrowded jails and prisons for about as long as I can remember (I'm 74), yet nothing seems to change. Just more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners. Yeah, I do tend to have more extreme opinions about how convicted, violent career criminals should be treated, but that's a discussion for another time. Punish violent repeat offenders, not law-abiding gun owners. My two cents.

MARK DAGUE

Bentonville

Spreading happiness

In light of all the sadness in the world right now, I think we all need some happiness. My happiness came in the form of a letter from a sweet woman, Alesa in North Dakota, who had read my letter to Heloise. On Saturdays, Heloise sometimes publishes letters about pets. I wrote that we had a "digging dog" and the vet suggested we buy him a big bone to chew on to distract him from digging. We did just that and he dug a "big" hole to bury his "big" bone. She said she and her husband had a good laugh after reading my letter.

Let's all take time to spread a little happiness to those we know and those we don't know. Alesa's letter was quite a surprise; I really appreciate her taking the time to write.

SHIRLEY HENDRICKS

Maumelle