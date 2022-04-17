LIVE! in NWA: Outdoor music opportunities coming up

More opportunities to get out and hear live music in the great outdoors are popping up around Northwest Arkansas. Music on the Mountain recently started back up on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville, and Shannon Wurst is set to perform on April 29; Los Voleros with the NWA Jazz Society on May 6; and Words on Birds with Still on the Hill on May 7. Some performances take place indoors.

"We had intended to resurrect the Music on the Mountain series for some time, but the catalyst was actually the pandemic. People were in need of ways to safely connect, so creating distanced circles on Cottage Circle lawn allowed people to gather to listen to music in a way that felt safe," says Jessica DeBari, director of creative spaces at Mount Sequoyah. "People can bring pets (on leashes) to our outdoor concerts. Picnics and BYOB are allowed and encouraged for our outdoor concerts." When a musician plays indoors, as pianist Abby Howard did April 16, refreshments are offered inside. In addition to music, DeBari adds that there is also an exhibit by Jason Jones on display in the great room of Sequoyah Hall.

DeBari says that Music on the Mountain starts around 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. when music moves indoors at 150 N. Skyline Drive. Find out more about this series at mountsequoyah.org.

Out west in Benton County, the Dogwood Festival offers plenty of outdoor music and fun April 22-24 in Siloam Springs with the Siloam Springs High School Band at 11 a.m. April 22, Maple Street Band at 2 p.m. and Dandelion Heart playing at 5:30 p.m. Then Melody Pond starts the music at 11:30 a.m. April 23 followed by Swade Diablos at 3 p.m. and Tori Miller at 5:30 p.m. Butler Creek Boys start at noon April 24 with Mojo Bone closing out the festival from 2-3 p.m. The festival also includes the annual duck race (2 p.m. April 24), local vendors, kids' activities and more to celebrate spring. Festivities start at 11 a.m. Friday and run through the day until Sunday. More information at siloamchamber.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Cody Nielson plays at 7 p.m. April 16 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., https://www.facebook.com/bikerackbrewing

• Diamon Empire Band performs at 7 p.m. April 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Ozark Mountain Daredevils perform at 7:30 p.m. April 22 ($49-$69); and Little River Band plays at 7:30 p.m. May 7 ($5-$85) at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org.

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. April 22; Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. April 23; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. April 29; The Damn Neighbors perform at 7 p.m. April 30; and The Wild Turkeys perform at 7 p.m. May 6 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sarah Loethen plays at 5 p.m. April 23 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• 1 Oz Jig plays at 9 p.m. April 22; and The Styles start jamming at 9 p.m. April 23 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Mingus Big Band plays at 7 p.m. April 29 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• J Ray plays at 7 p.m. April 19; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. April 20; JerGriffin starts at 8 p.m. April 21; Project 1268 performs at 8 p.m. April 22; Phunbags Comedy Improv happens at 7 p.m. April 23; and Jer's itty bitty BIG Jazz Band starts at 6 p.m. April 24 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Happy Hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and then Lucero and Myron Elkins perform at 8:30 p.m. April 15 ($28-$30); The Great Divide plays at 8:30 p.m. April 16; Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz play at 8:30 April 18 ($25); Chris Renzena and Antoine Bradford play at 8:30 p.m. April 19; Happy Hour with Full House happens at 6 p.m. ($8) then Paul Cauthen plays a sold-out show with Taylor McCall at 8:30 p.m. April 22 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• TownHouseFire with Ted Hamming & the Campaign and Keyven Dunn play at 8 p.m. April 30; and The Rap Rock Show featuring The Dryline, Sam Price, MaeDae, Reno Mix and Bobby Williams and others starts at 8 p.m. May 7 at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Samantha Fish takes the stage April 21 ($20 and up); The Revivalists with special guest Maggie Rose perform at 7:30 p.m. April 22 ($49.50); Rival Sons play at 7:30 p.m. April 29 ($27.50); and Wheeler Walker Jr. performs at 7:30 p.m. April 30 ($25) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• UA Jazz presents Latin Jazz Masters at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at the Black Box Theatre, 2 E. Center St. digjazz.com/events.

• Jude Brothers, McKain Lakey and Creekbed Carter Hogan perform at 7 p.m. April 22 ($15) at Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St. Registration required on Eventbrite, proof of registration, vax required. facebook.com/events/1620480094997438

• Recognizer and Witchsister will play at 9 p.m. April 23 at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events

• Doomsday starts at 4:30 p.m. April 23 with Vore, The Black Moriah, Miss Misery, Spare the Dead, Endfall, Mud Lung and Gallowwalker ($20 and up) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., doomsdayatpsl.com.

• Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25). fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

FORT SMITH

• Drake White plays with Kasey Tyndall at 7 p.m. April 21 ($20-$95); Jake Hoot plays at 8 p.m. April 29 ($12-$15); Huster Brothers Band performs at 8:30 p.m. April 30 ($8-$10); and Lainey Wilson plays at 7 p.m. May 5 ($15-20) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Forgotten Space happens at 7 p.m. April 22; Liverpool Legends perform at 8 p.m. April 23; Charles Wesley Godwin plays at 8 p.m. April 28; and Black Stone Cherry performs at 7 p.m. April 30 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Comedy Night featuring Raj Suresh starts at 7 p.m. April 18 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. www.facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

• Obsidian Music Showcase starts at 5 p.m. April 20; a Jazz Jam happens at 6 p.m April 21; and Jackie Darlene plays at 6 p.m. April 22 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict.

• Mud Lung, Stash Hag, Ghost Hollow and Heldtight perform at 8 p.m. April 22; Ruark & Sherman Connelly play at 8 p.m. April 30 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. https://www.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• State House Electric plays at 2 p.m. April 30 during Independent Bookstore Day at Bookish, 70 S. Seventh St., Suite F, Fort Smith. bookishfs.com

LOWELL

• Dusty Slay has two sold-out shows April 22-23 and a show at 9:30 p.m. April 23 has a sell-out alert. Tickets are $25. The club has added a Sunday show starting at 6 p.m. April 24 ($27.50) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian open the season at 7 p.m. April 22 ($35 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SPRINGDALE

• Elizabeth Bainbridge plays at 5 p.m. April 22 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road.

• Natural State Comedy hosts Hunter Donaldson at 7:45 p.m. April 21 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Joe Nichols performs at 8 p.m. April 21 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Music on the Mountain is in full swing on Mount Sequoyah in Fayettteville. The series continues April 29 with a performance by Shannon Wurst starting around 6:30 p.m. Picnics and pets are welcome for outdoor events, but refreshments will be provided if festivities move inside. (Courtesy Photo)



