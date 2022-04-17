Mary Carol Majors Dr. Adam Jackson Angel

Mary Carol Majors and Dr. Adam Jackson Angel exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Second Presbyterian Church. Officiants were Alisa Secrest and Bruce Rentz.

The bride is the daughter of Paige and Lee Majors of Little Rock and the granddaughter of Ouida and the late James Hester of Ruston, La., and Carol and Weaver Majors of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Valerie and Richard L. Angel of Little Rock. His grandparents are Linda and the late Jack Knapple of Weiner and Gene and the late Nelda Angel of Searcy.

Doors to the church sanctuary were decorated with floral swags and southern smilax. The chancel was centered with a large arrangement of hybrid delphinium, snapdragons, larkspur, lilies roses and hydrangeas in shades of pink and white.

Nuptial music was by the Praeclara Chamber Choir and soloist Melanie Hanna.

The bride, wearing a strapless ballgown of Mikado silk with a draped sweetheart neckline and full pleated skirt, was walked down the aisle by her father. Her cathedral length veil was embellished with appliqued beaded and embroidered lace. She carried a pink and white bouquet of garden roses, ranunculus, tulips and hydrangeas.

Serving as maid of honor was Meredith Majors of Little Rock, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ryder Buttry of Durhum, N.C.; Jane Madden, Addie Gardner and Madison Beal, all of Little Rock; Nicole Sakoulas of Chicago; Janie Blair Luft of Dallas; Mindy Ware of Baltimore; and Emma McNeil of Nashville, Tenn.

They wore chiffon gowns with high necklines and low cowl backs and carried hand tied pink and white bouquets of garden roses, ranunculus, tulip and hydrangeas.

The father of the groom and the groom's brother, Zachary Angel of Little Rock, served as best men.

Groomsmen were Nick Henry, Connor Reddick and Foster Pollock, all of Little Rock; Rodger Hurt and Mitchell Spradlin, both of Fayetteville; Collins Knight of Rogers; and Blake Clayton of Bentonville.

A reception was held at Chenal Country Club. The mantel held candles, hydrangeas, roses and orchids. Round guests tables alternated towering arrangements of wedding flowers with low lush arrangements of roses, hydrangeas and orchids and were lighted with candles. Assisting were Maria Franzetti and Olivia Franzetti. Music was by the Lost Wax Band.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas and a master's of accountancy from the University of Central Arkansas. She is a certified public accountant employed as a risk assurance senior at HoganTaylor LLP.

The groom graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in biology and with a medical degree from the the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He is an internal medicine resident at Washington University in St. Louis.

The couple will make their home in St. Louis after a honeymoon in Anguilla.