MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Naturals drop third-straight game

Today’s game

Wichita at NW Arkansas

WHEN 2:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ONLINE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Wichita RHP Brandon Lawson (0-1); NW Arkansas LHP Asa Lacy (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

TICKETS Home Plate Super Premium $14.75; Dugout Super Premium $13.75; Dugout Premium $11.75; 1B/3B Reserved $9.75; Grass Berm/General Admission $8.75.

PROMOTIONS Easter Egg Hunt: Kids are invited to take part in an Easter Egg Hunt. Kids Eat FREE Family Sunday: Kids will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates that is good for a free hot dog, 12 oz. Coke, Oreo Cookies, & Teddy Grahams. Dollar Hot Dogs: Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs at every Sunday afternoon home game at Arvest Ballpark.Kids Run the Bases: kids of all ages are invited to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game

Naturals This Week

TODAY Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

SATURDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Despite racing ahead to a 4-0 lead, Northwest Arkansas couldn't stop a Wichita comeback bid, dropping a 6-5 decision in 10 innings Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The loss was the Naturals' third in a row. In each of the final two innings, Northwest Arkansas had runners in scoring position with a chance to tie or win the game. They were unable to convert either time.

"Just wasted opportunities," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "We made too many mistakes and gave them extra outs."

The Naturals came out of the gates swinging. With the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning, Jake Means drove in Michael Massey with a sacrifice hit. The Wing Surge were able to escape the inning giving up only one run.

Northwest Arkansas chased Wichita starter Chris Vallimont in the third inning after he issued a bases loaded walk to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-0 lead. Another Naturals run came across the plate in the inning when Logan Porter singled to left field, scoring Means and extending the lead to 4-0.

Wichita got on the board in the fifth inning when Dennis Ortega drove in two runs on a base hit to left field.

The Naturals got sloppy on defense in the seventh, committing two throwing errors. The miscues resulted in a Wind Surge run and brought the score to 4-3. Another run came across an inning later off an Austin Martin single, knotting the game up at 4-4.

Northwest Arkansas had a chance to walk it off in the ninth inning, With the bases loaded and one out, Massey and Means both struck out, sending the game to extra innings.

After Wichita plated two runs in the 10th inning, the Naturals had another opportunity to win the game. Maikel Garcia drove in a run with a base hit to bring the score within one. With runners on the corners and one out, Northwest Arkansas was unable to bring the tying run across.

"We didn't get it done with guys at third base a few times tonight," Widger said. "It's just one of those things where we need to execute better. We didn't do what we needed to do in big situations."

The Wind Surge had 11 more hits than the Naturals. Struggles behind the plate have plagued Northwest Arkansas of late.

"They've got to stick to their plan and have to keep going after it," Widger said of his hitters. "It's a long season, and obviously we want hits every game, but sometimes it doesn't happen. It's a matter of just sticking with it and keep working at it."

Northwest Arkansas looks to split the series today with Asa Lacy, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, starting on the mound.