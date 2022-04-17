Mitchell’s 2nd-half surge lifts Jazz to Game 1 win

DALLAS -- Bojan Bogdanovic put Utah ahead to stay just before halftime, Donovan Mitchell got aggressive in the second half and the only made shot by Royce O'Neale was a huge one late for the Jazz.

All that injured guard Luka Doncic could do for the Dallas Mavericks was watch from the bench, where at one point he was munching popcorn.

Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after the break, Bogdanovic finished with 26 and the Jazz opened the playoffs with a 99-93 victory Saturday over the Mavericks, who had cut an 11-point deficit to one before O'Neale's three-pointer.

"The fact he didn't hesitate and shot that ball, that's a mindset, and I think it's a mindset that our team has right now," Jazz Coach Quin Snyder said.

The fourth-seeded Mavs, starting the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago, sorely missed their 23-year-old superstar even though Jalen Brunson had 24 points and Spencer Dinwiddie 22. Doncic strained his left calf six days earlier in the regular-season finale. Coach Jason Kidd has said only that he is day to day.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Dallas.

Bogdanovic had Utah's only two three-pointers before halftime, in a 13-2 run over the final 31/2 minutes that put the Jazz ahead to stay. Mitchell, who always seems to step up in the postseason, was 1-of-9 shooting before coming alive after the break.

"I came out a little too passive (early), and in the same respect, Bojan was rolling," Mitchell said. "I didn't feel like I was out of control, Bojan had it going ... The second half, I came out in attack mode."

With Doncic in a black hoodie on the bench, the Mavericks got within 92-91 on a three-pointer by Maxi Kleber with 2:12 left. After Mitchell missed, the Mavs had the chance to take their first lead in the second half, but Kleber missed badly on another long-range shot.

"Think about it: We lost by six, I missed six free throws. We're right there. If anything, this should be encouraging for our fan base in my opinion," Dinwiddie said. "Give them credit. They went out there and won the game. ... With them having their two best scorers both go for 30 basically and still hold them under 100, overall I think there's a lot of room for optimism."

O'Neale made the three-pointer on the same possession he missed inside before later getting a pass from Mitchell and beating the shot clock from the right corner. Utah finished with a 20-7 edge in second-chance points.

"I had in my head I was going to shoot anyway," said O'Neale, when asked about the shot clock running down.

Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, was 9 of 24 with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

"We missed a lot of easy looks, a lot of great looks. We just missed them," Brunson said. "We're just playing basketball. There's no telling who's shooting what and where. Just kind of put ourselves in position to make plays for one another. Coach Kidd gives us that ability and that confidence."

UTAH (99)

Bogdanovic 11-20 2-2 26, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 3, Gobert 0-1 5-6 5, Conley 6-12 0-0 13, Mitchell 10-29 10-11 32, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, House Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Whiteside 1-2 1-2 3, Clarkson 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 36-83 20-23 99.

DALLAS (93)

Bullock 5-10 2-2 15, Finney-Smith 4-7 4-4 14, Powell 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-24 5-6 24, Dinwiddie 6-15 10-16 22, Bertans 1-3 1-2 4, Kleber 2-7 4-4 10, Green 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 26-34 93.

Utah.....................20252826--99

Dallas...................23202228--93

3-Point Goals--Utah 7-22 (Bogdanovic 2-6, Mitchell 2-6, Conley 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, O'Neale 1-3, Clarkson 0-2), Dallas 9-32 (Bullock 3-8, Finney-Smith 2-5, Kleber 2-5, Bertans 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Dinwiddie 0-4, Green 0-4). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Utah 53 (Gobert 17), Dallas 34 (Brunson 7). Assists--Utah 15 (Mitchell 6), Dallas 17 (Dinwiddie 8). Total Fouls--Utah 25, Dallas 22. Attendance--20,013 (19,200)

WARRIORS 123, NUGGETS 107

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole shined in his long-awaited playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury by coming off the bench, and Golden State smothered Nikola Jokic to beat Denver in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five three-pointers.

Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, facing stifling defense in the paint from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night at Chase Center -- which hosted its first playoff game since opening in fall 2019.

Curry came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 21 minutes after missing exactly a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

Curry missed his first five shots before a layup that went in on a goaltending call against Aaron Gordon 1:14 before halftime, then knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the arc as the Warriors took a 58-47 lead at the break.

DENVER (107)

Gordon 3-10 2-3 8, Je.Green 2-3 1-2 7, Jokic 12-25 1-2 25, Barton 10-18 2-2 24, Morris 4-9 1-1 10, Cancar 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Green 1-3 0-0 3, Nnaji 1-1 0-0 3, Cousins 2-5 2-2 7, Forbes 2-4 0-0 5, Hyland 4-10 0-0 10, Rivers 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 43-93 10-13 107.

GOLDEN STATE (123)

D.Green 5-7 1-1 12, Wiggins 6-11 3-4 16, Looney 2-3 2-2 6, Poole 9-13 7-8 30, Thompson 7-15 0-0 19, Bjelica 3-6 2-5 8, Kuminga 0-0 1-2 1, O.Porter Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Toscano-Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Iguodala 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 5-13 3-3 16, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 0-1 1-2 1, Payton II 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 43-82 21-29 123.

Denver..................27202337--107

Golden State...........26323233--123

3-Point Goals--Denver 11-35 (Je.Green 2-2, Barton 2-6, Hyland 2-7, Cousins 1-1, Ja.Green 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Forbes 1-2, Morris 1-5, Gordon 0-3, Rivers 0-3, Jokic 0-4), Golden State 16-35 (Poole 5-7, Thompson 5-10, Curry 3-6, Toscano-Anderson 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Wiggins 1-2, Iguodala 0-1, Moody 0-1, Bjelica 0-2, O.Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Denver 35 (Jokic 10), Golden State 41 (Wiggins 9). Assists--Denver 26 (Jokic, Morris 6), Golden State 33 (D.Green 9). Total Fouls--Denver 22, Golden State 22. Attendance--18,064 (18,064)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks to an official as he watches play from the bench in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) and Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate a basket by Mitchell in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic leans down as he watches play late in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reaches out to collect a rebound between Dallas Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie-, left, and Davis Bertans, right, in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie, left, looks for an opening against Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr., right, in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, fouls Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) on a drive to the basket in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) compete for a rebound in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works to the basket in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

