More than 12,000 women entered to run marathon





BOSTON -- Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory.

The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay faced sneers and catcalls, administrative roadblocks and even physical violence from an organization originally formed to encourage the pursuit of "manly sports."

"I think about it, if I would be brave enough to do that. I'm not sure I would have been," said Linden, who herself overcame some of the worst weather in the race's history to win in 2018. "But these guys stuck their neck out, and made it happen."

Fifty years after eight women lined up alongside the men -- the first official female entrants, but not the first ones to run the race -- more than 12,000 women are entered in the Boston Marathon on Monday, when it returns to its traditional Patriots Day spot in the schedule for the first time since 2019.

The quasi anniversary will be marked by one of the strongest women's fields ever, with reigning Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir, London and New York winner Joyciline Jepkosgei, and Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw all bringing personal bests under 2 hours, 18 minutes -- two minutes faster than the Boston course record.

"Oh, my God, it's so cool. I mean, like, that fires me up so much, just knowing the high level of competition we're going to have here," said Tokyo bronze medalist Molly Seidel, who along with Linden is one of the top American contenders. "It's always fun to get to the race and just know that you're up against the best in the world."

Leading the men's field is defending champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya, who in October won the first fall Boston Marathon ever after the 2020 race was canceled by the pandemic and the '21 version was put off six months.

But this year, the attention is on the 50th anniversary of the first women's race, a milestone that is complicated by the thorny history of the distaff division.

Although women weren't welcome until 1972, Bobbi Gibb is acknowledged as the first woman to run Boston, finishing it in 1966 among the unofficial runners known as bandits. A year later, Kathrine Switzer signed up as "K.V. Switzer" -- there was no spot on the form for gender -- and received an official bib; race director Jock Semple was so irate that he tried to shove her off the course.

"You can imagine how that must be challenging, where you are running and people don't want to see you running," said Mary Ngugi, who has campaigned against domestic abuse toward female athletes in Kenya.

"But now we can run, we can train, we can do whatever we want," she said. "We've been given these opportunities to feel like we are equal with the men. It's amazing. Being here and being able to run, being able to be free and as a woman, it's a great thing."

"It sounds so outrageous to say that women are 'allowed to run.' That 50 years ago, 'they finally let us be allowed to run,'" Switzer said. "But here we are."

As it has since first paying the winners in 1986, the Boston Athletic Association will award equal first prizes to the men's and women's winners -- $150,000 apiece this year.

And the course will play no favorites, either.

"We do the same work," Ngugi said. "The roads don't care. We've still got the same hills."

FILE - Bobbi Gibb, first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1966, crosses at the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Boston. As the 2022 Boston Marathon celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race, the occasion will be marked by one of the strongest women’s fields ever. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)



FILE - Benson Kipruto, left, and Diana Kipyogei, both of Kenya, celebrate winning the men's and women's divisions of the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. As the 2022 Boston Marathon celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race, the occasion will be marked by one of the strongest women’s fields ever. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)



FILE - Kathrine Switzer jogs in White Plains, N.Y., April 8, 1975, while training for the Boston Marathon. As the 2022 Boston Marathon celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race, the occasion will be marked by one of the strongest women’s fields ever. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)



FILE - In this Friday, April 15, 2016 photo, Des Linden speaks with a reporter during a media availability prior to the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. As the 2022 Boston Marathon celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race, the occasion will be marked by one of the strongest women’s fields ever. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)





