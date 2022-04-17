Museum of Discovery celebrates its 95th year

The Museum of Discovery celebrated its 95th year with a Birthday Bash Science After Dark on March 31.

The after hours event for adults included a pop-up museum featuring an array of artifacts not usually on display from the museum's early days. This included a record book by the museum's founder Bernie Babcock noting donations to the museum and a large red wooden boot which was a sign from a shoe repair shop opened in Little Rock in 1899.

Partygoers could also participate in games, science experiments, face painting, making balloon animals and visiting with some of the museum's animals.

Guests also enjoyed beer from Stone's Throw, Iriana's Pizza and birthday cake.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins