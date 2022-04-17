Mycelium Networks spurs UA students

Students from the University of Arkansas recently presented technology built on the helium network in the 2022 Blockchain Center of Excellence's RZRBlock Hackathon. A local blockchain company, Mycelium Networks announced the launch of $1 million in data and resources to individuals building on the existing helium network in the area. The first contributions out of this fund went to University of Arkansas students.

