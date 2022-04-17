



• Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey has been tapped to teach a class on how to use the voice and an instrument. The streaming teaching platform MasterClass announced Thursday that Carey will allow its subscribers into her Butterfly Lounge studio to learn firsthand how the voice can be used to write and produce the melodies, lyrics and instrumentation of a song. "I've never let cameras in when I am creating," Carey said in a statement. "But now I'm taking MasterClass members into my studio to show them how they can write and produce music using their voice and become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine and reinvent." Students of the online class will also be the first to witness the process of how Carey crafted the 1997 hit "The Roof" with Grammy-winning artist Brandy. The San Francisco-based company said members of the class will leave "inspired to find their own voice, whether that means advocating for their own creative desires or honing it as an instrument." "Mariah is simply a genius. She's one of the greatest artists of all time," MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier said in a statement. "In her class, Mariah is ... teaching members how to use their voice throughout the music-making process, including in the studio and while navigating the industry."

• Actor Frank Langella was fired from his leading role in "The Fall of the House of Usher," a Netflix miniseries based on works by Edgar Allan Poe, after a misconduct investigation. His firing was reported by Deadline. Netflix declined to comment, but a person familiar with the matter, who was granted anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the investigation, confirmed the account Thursday. Langella was removed from the series, which is in the middle of production, after officials determined the actor had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set, Deadline reported. The production plans to recast Langella's role as Roderick, the reclusive patriarch of the Usher family, and reshoot the scenes in which he had already appeared. A spokesperson for Langella and the show's creator, Mike Flanagan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Langella, 84, known for his performances on screen and onstage, shot to fame in the title role of the 1979 film "Dracula" after starring in a Broadway production as the count. He also played President Richard Nixon in the stage and screen versions of "Frost/Nixon," earning an Oscar nomination as well as a Tony Award for best actor in a play in 2007. Recently, Langella appeared as the judge in the Netflix film "The Trial of the Chicago 7."





Actor Frank Langella poses for a portrait, while promoting "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps", at the at the 63rd international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Mainz)





