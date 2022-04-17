Education notebook

National anthem rules receive OK

The Arkansas Board of Education last week approved rules calling local school boards to require the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at least one time a week during school hours.

The newly approved rules support state law that was passed last year.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-10-136 also calls for the national anthem to be broadcast at the start of each school-sponsored sporting event unless there are two events on the same day at the same site. In that case, the district may choose to broadcast the song at only one of the events.

The rules further direct that a school board, district or school select "any recording of The Star-Spangled Banner that includes the lyrics from the first verse written by Francis Scott Key or is the standard arrangement or standard instrumental version used by U.S. military bands or similar arrangement or version," the new rules state.

Heringer named state ombudsman

Carol Heringer is the state's new education ombudsman, a position required by recently approved amendments to the state's Right to Read Act.

Heringer's salary is $89,249.89, according to website arkansas.transparency.gov. She had been a RISE regional specialist for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education since 2019. RISE stands for Reading Initiative for Student Excellence, which is the state's program to promote the teaching of reading to students based on the scientific research of how students learn.

Heringer was previously a K-12 literacy specialist for the Northcentral Arkansas Education Services Cooperative in Melbourne and worked in multiple positions in the Batesville School District dating back to 2004.

The state law and the new rules direct the state's secretary of education to appoint an ombudsman for the purpose of enforcing other parts of the reading law. Those provisions require elementary teachers and others to demonstrate proficiency in teaching reading. The ombudsman is also to ensure that teachers are "using a permitted program of instruction."

The education secretary is to supervise the ombudsman, who is to submit an annual report to the state Board of Education on her work and make any recommendations for changes.

The ombudsman must have a master's degree in education or related field. The law and rules prohibit a current or former school district superintendent from holding the ombudsman position.

Charter requests on panel's agenda

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel is meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 34 Capitol Mall to consider requests by Responsive Education Solutions-sponsored charter systems for amendments to existing charter systems.

The Founders Classical Academy, which has physical campuses in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, is asking to add a virtual school to its system to serve up to 500 students statewide.

The proposal would entail increasing the enrollment cap for the charter system from 2,500 to 3,000.

Additionally, Premier High Schools of Arkansas, which has an existing campus in Little Rock and new ones underway in Fort Smith and Texarkana, is asking to add a virtual instructional program to serve up to 600 students statewide. The proposal includes a request to increase the enrollment for the Premier High Schools of Arkansas system from 250 to 850.

Both Founders Classical Academy and Premier High Schools of Arkansas are sponsored by Responsive Education Solutions, which is based in Texas.

District to raise prices for meals

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District last week approved new, higher prices for school meals for the 2022-23 school year.

The increases are in anticipation that the free school meals for all students -- which were available during the covid-19 pandemic regardless of family income -- will be discontinued.

The elementary and secondary school breakfast cost will be $2.50 for students in the Pulaski County Special district who do not qualify for free and reduced-price meals because of low family income.

The elementary school lunch will be $3.50, up from $3 before the pandemic.

The cost of the secondary school lunch for students is increasing from $3.25 to $3.75, as the result of the board's vote.