No joking matter





As in previous years the printed menu at the JDRF Imagine Gala had "jokes." But these were jokes that underlie the seriousness of Type 1 diabetes (aka juvenile diabetes) and the precautions those diagnosed with it must take when eating.

"Seems like the rest of the plate is safe ... but this looks worth it," was the note next to the Gouda Mac & Cheese that was part of the entree at the event, hosted by the JDRF Arkansas Chapter and held April 2 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center. "Think I'll skip and save for dessert," the rolls were marked. The note with the Lemon Raspberry Layered Cheesecake: "Totally worth the extra insulin!" At the bottom: "Now ... do I give myself a shot at the table or excuse myself?"

Amy and Ray Peeples chaired the 20th-anniversary gala, designed to raise funds to "help improve lives today and tomorrow for those with type 1 diabetes (T1D)." A cocktail reception and silent auction preceded the dinner and program.





The tears flowed onstage -- and, no doubt, in the audience -- during the Fund-a-Cure portion of the evening. Ada Peeples, a JDRF Ambassador, spoke about her life as a Type 1 diabetic. Her parents, Amy and Ray, were featured in a video in which they shared their relief at the state-of-the-art technology that helps Ada keep her diabetes under control: a continuous glucose monitor connected to her smartphone. In another video, honorees Megan and Brad Delco of Bentonville spoke about their son's diagnosis at 2 years old.

Among the live auction items was one that was truly live ... a long-haired, miniature dappled dachshund. Guests could also pay $100 each for 150 "golden paddles" sold; holders were entered in a raffle to win a live-auction vacation package.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









