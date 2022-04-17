GOLF

Kim holds on in Hawaii

Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship on Saturday. Kim closed with a 1-under 71 -- following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th -- to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club. Kim earned $300,000 for her fifth LPGA Tour title. The 26-year old South Korean star had a three-stroke lead after both the second and third rounds and held off a final-round push from Shibuno, the Japanese player who a bogey-free 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 71 on Saturday and finished at even-par 288. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 74 on Saturday and finished at 4-over 292.

Varner surges to RBC lead

Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage on Saturday in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory. Varner had eight birdies in a bogey-free round to match Cameron Young's opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week. Varner had an 11-under 202. Varner will need to be just as crisp today. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa were a shot back. Cantlay, the second-round leader, had a 70. Lowry shot 65, and van Rooyen had a 67.

Alexander wins Veritex title

Tyson Alexander became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to successfully defend a title, rallying to win the Veritex Bank Championship on Sunday. Alexander closed with a 6-under 65 to finish at 22-under 262 at Texas Rangers Golf Club, two strokes ahead of Pontus Nyholm (62) and Byeong Hun An (66). Alexander capped his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. The 33-year-old former University of Florida player earned $135,000 for his second tour victory. Last year, he closed with a 64 to take the inaugural event at 23 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for seventh after firing a 9-under 62 on Saturday. Echavarria completed the tournament at 18-under 266. Zach Fischer (Benton) came in with a 7-under 64 on Saturday and finished at 14-under 270.

BASEBALL

Buxton's MRI negative

Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI on star Byron Buxton's right knee didn't reveal any structural issues. Speaking before Saturday's game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he'll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday. Buxton left in the first inning of Minnesota's series-opening 8-4 win over Boston on Friday night after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag. The 28-year-old has been among the game's best players in recent years when healthy. Unfortunately for the Twins, that's rarely been the case. He batted .306 with 19 home runs in 61 games in 2021 but was limited by a broken hand and a right hip strain.

Astros' closer on injured list

The Houston Astros placed All-Star closer Ryan Pressly on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to inflammation in his right knee. The right-hander appeared in four games during the first week of the regular season. Manager Dusty Baker said Pressly had been bothered by the soreness for a couple of days and the team sent him back to Houston for additional examination. Pressly's velocity had been noticeably down during his first few appearances, but Baker didn't think the knee issue was a factor. Pressly was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and three saves to begin the season.

Tigers' SS heads to IL

The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Baez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He's eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend. Baez signed a $140 million, six-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He's hitting .316 with one home run and four RBI in five games. Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch also said that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday. Right-hander Wily Peralta had his contract selected from Triple-A. The 32-year-old was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas reaches MC finals

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitispas breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters final after dispatching second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in Monaco. Tsitsipas lined up the first big final of the clay-court season against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round. Davidovich Fokina reached his first ATP final by beating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Tsitsipas dominated Zverev on clay like the Greek never had previously. Zverev recovered from a break down twice in the first set that Tsitsipas took with a third break in the 10th game. No. 5-ranked Tsitsipas then broke twice more in the second set and improved his record against No. 3 Zverev to 7-3, on clay to 3-0. The German won both of their hard-court contests last year.

U.S. secures 3-2 victory

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (5), 6-3 in doubles play Saturday to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Asheville, N.C. The Americans secured a spot in the Cup finals in November at a site to be determined. Ukraine was hoping to become only the eighth country in Billie Jean King Cup history to recover from a 2-0 deficit and win after taking the first two singles matches on Saturday to even things up. But the Americans rallied to win the first set of the doubles match after Ukraine double-faulted on set point. Muhammad's serving was a key for the Americans throughout the match.

HORSE RACING

Lovable loser dies at 31

Zippy Chippy, horse racing's lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause. Owner-trainer Felix Montserrate acquired Zippy Chippy in 1995 by trading a 1988 Ford truck for him. Zippy Chippy never won, but he came close. He finished second eight times and was third 12 times, with career earnings of $30,834. He competed several times at Belmont Park and Aqueduct, but mostly ran at smaller tracks. Eventually, he was banned from competing at several tracks for such antics as refusing to break from the starting gate. He later gained greater fame for participating in stunts. In August 2001, Zippy Chippy defeated a minor-league baseball player in a 40-yard dash. He also won against a harness horse in which he spotted the trotter a 20-length lead. In 2000, he made People magazine's list of the year's most intriguing personalities. Zippy Chippy's 100th and final defeat came on Sept. 10, 2004, at Northampton Fair in Massachusetts, one of the few tracks that hadn't banned him. Sent off as the second choice in the wagering at 7-2 odds, Zippy Chippy finished last.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reacts after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their semifinal match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament, Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Monaco. Fokina won 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



