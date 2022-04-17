Opioid settlement seen as avenue for Sebastian County sobering center funds

Intoxicated arrests

The Sebastian County jail recorded 2,023 bookings for public intoxication and first-offense driving while intoxicated offenses from Jan. 1, 2018, through March 31, 2022. This includes an average recidivism rate of about 60% between the individual years, meaning someone who was arrested and booked for either of the two offenses had the same happen again. This figure doesn’t include bookings with additional offenses.

Fort Smith’s Police Department also began diverting public intoxication and first-offense driving while intoxicated arrests to the Crawford County jail in Van Buren in April 2020. It diverted 551 such arrests from that point through February 2022.

Source: Sebastian County

FORT SMITH -- The millions Arkansas received as part of a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors could be key to establishing a place in Sebastian County to divert intoxicated people from the county jail.

Rusti Holwick, chief executive officer for the Fort Smith-based Guidance Center, updated the Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee on efforts to secure money for a sobering center Tuesday.

Holwick said the committee wrote a letter to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Gov. Asa Hutchinson late last year requesting an opportunity to apply for money to establish a sobering center and cover associated operating costs. This included both federal funds and money from the state's $216 million settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The latter was announced in July and was part of a multistate, $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.

Holwick said she followed up with an attorney with the Association of Arkansas Counties about the possibility of applying for a portion of that settlement money for a sobering center.

"He had reported that there's still really a timeline, we're still pretty far out from being able to apply for any of the opioid settlement funds," Holwick said. "But at least we're on the front end of it, so there's still some potential for that, whatever level that may be."

Holwick noted the attorney was concerned about the possible need for specific language in the state legislation for sobering centers, Arkansas Act 587 of 2021, concerning other substances such as opioids in order to tap into the settlement funds for such a center. However, Holwick said Kathryn Griffin, justice reinvestment coordinator for Hutchinson, didn't believe this would be necessary.

Act 587, which allows a law enforcement officer to take someone intoxicated to a sobering center rather than a jail at their discretion, defines a sobering center as "a facility or setting for providing recovery, detoxification and recuperation from the effects of alcohol, the focus of which is treating alcoholics and persons who are intoxicated."

How it might help

Police Chief Danny Baker said he believed his department would be the most helpful in trying to connect this proposed sobering center to the opioid settlement money. He said while the number of public intoxication and driving while intoxicated arrests is a starting point in discussing the potential helpfulness of a sobering center, it doesn't reflect the issue of the overdoses stemming from fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to which the department responds on "almost a daily basis."

"If it were not for the presence of Narcan with our officers and our EMTs and firefighters, the death toll would be ... we wouldn't even want to talk about that," Baker said. "And so to be able to connect the need for that to the opioid crisis is going to be very simple. There's going to be enough data to support that."

Narcan is the name brand of the drug naloxone and reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Baker said a sobering center would help to not only reduce the number of people held at the Sebastian County jail, but also improve the community. While the Police Department needs to address the fentanyl issue from all angles, a facility of this nature would help connect people who have overdosed on fentanyl to the services they need to escape the cycle of addiction. However, it would require a long-term investment.

Cheri Taylor, a police officer in the department's Crisis Intervention Unit, said drug overdoses in the community have increased exponentially in the past few months.

"This fentanyl is a scourge like we've never seen," Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor said. "I've been here practicing criminal law in this jurisdiction for over 40 years. There's nothing like it."

Plans and other funding sources

The Quorum Court established the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee in August 2017 to find ways to reduce the jail population and improve the justice system.

Possible solutions include drug, veterans and mental health courts; a crisis stabilization unit; alternative sentencing and diversion programs; special accelerated court dockets; electronic monitoring and signature bonds for nonviolent felonies; and a text message notification system for defendants in criminal court cases.

The Guidance Center, a nonprofit behavioral health care provider, has been the site of the Sebastian County Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit since 2018. This is used to divert those with mental illnesses from jail to treatment in Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott and Polk counties.

Holwick told the committee Oct. 7 the center had space for a potential sobering center. It anticipated a sobering center would be a "very sparse space" with 10 mats for intoxicated people. Most of the cost would come from staffing it around the clock. The cost was determined to be about $521,000 annually, or about $43,000 monthly.

Holwick said Tuesday while the Guidance Center has a space in one of the day treatment programs on its campus that could be easily renovated and used for a sobering center, doing so would take away space from its program, which generates revenue. She said it would be ideal if money was available to add a room to the center.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee's subcommittee for the sobering center is looking into other federal money sources for the facility as is County Judge David Hudson, according to Holwick.

Hudson said he believed the opioid settlement money would be shared evenly between the state, city and county governments in accordance with the Arkansas Opioids Memorandum of Understanding that Hutchinson, Rutledge, Chris Villines of the Association of Arkansas Counties and Mark Hayes of the Arkansas Municipal League signed last year. This money would be released over an 18-year period.

A portion of the county's American Rescue Plan money could be used to implement the sobering center as well, according to Hudson. The county has been allocated $24.8 million in covid-19 relief money, which must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

A sign for The Guidance Center is seen on Friday, April 15, 2022, outside the facility in Fort Smith.



