100 years ago

April 17, 1922

• Armed with a search warrant, police swooped down yesterday morning on the Twin City rooming house, above the Twin City pool room, and searched a room occupied by Frank Niser. Niser was arrested for possessing whiskey. The police say three pint bottles of whiskey were found in Niser's room. He was locked up in the city jail. His bond was fixed at $200. Chief of Police Tittle, Sergeant Roberts, and Patrolman Kerr took part in the raid.

50 years ago

April 17, 1972

• The Department of Finance and Administration has instituted for its female employees the most liberal maternity leave policy in state government. Under the new policy, an expectant mother can continue to work past the seventh month of pregnancy if she has a letter from her physician indicating the length of time she can continue to work. The woman can return to work as soon after childbirth as her physician states, in writing, that she may. The department also will allow accumulated sick leave and annual leave to be used for the time off. Only after sick leave and annual vacation leave is used up does the employee go on leave without pay status. The woman also is assured of her job upon return to employment.

25 years ago

April 17, 1997

VARNER -- It was quiet at the Varner state prison on Wednesday as guards and wardens hoped they had seen the last of the fights that started last weekend and injured about a dozen convicts. "Everything is calm," Dina Tyler, a state Department of Correction spokesman, said Wednesday. "It was calm all night long." Tyler said five inmates, believed to be instigators of the most recent fights on Tuesday morning, were transferred to the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Eight other inmates who were in fights Friday night and early Saturday were transferred Saturday to the Cummins unit, she said. Eight inmates were injured in the fight Tuesday morning, at least one of them seriously enough to be sent to a hospital.

10 years ago

April 17, 2012

• While holding a sign with the words "No taxation without representation," activist Adam Lansky described how Occupy Little Rock extends beyond the tents set up downtown. "Occupy is largely a frame of mind, it's about direct democracy," Lansky said. "You don't have to be holding a sign all the time." Lansky was one of more than 30 people gathered Monday evening outside the Clinton Presidential Center to hold a general assembly and celebrate the six-month anniversary of the movement in Little Rock. Members of the organization, which advocates for greater income equality, campaign-finance changes and strong civil liberties, among many other issues, first pitched their tents Oct. 17, 2011, in front of the center. The movement is an offshoot of Occupy Wall Street, which began last fall.