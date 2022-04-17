Pea Ridge’s Elliott makes choice: Track over football

PEA RIDGE — Patrick Elliott said his decision to forego football and give track his full attention was not a difficult one to make while he was still in the ninth grade.

“I decided that track was going to be my main priority,” the Pea Ridge senior said. “It’s what I wanted to do when I went to college, so I chose to quit football when I was in the ninth grade, when I realized I was really good in track.

“It wasn’t that hard, even though I was a starter on the football team. I really wasn’t the best. I knew there would be better people to fill my position. As many people know, I’m a really good sprinter and I thought that it would be a harder decision to fill and more of a challenge.”

As a result, Elliott has worked hard to become one of the state’s top sprinters this season and one of the reasons why Pea Ridge is a serious contender for the Class 4A state title next month in Harrison. Elliott has run the 100 meters in a personal-best 11.15 seconds, and his personal-best marks include a 22.54 in the 200 and a 51.13 time in the 400 this year, and he is the defending Class 4A state champion in all three events.

His work ethic makes Pea Ridge boys track coach Jason Upton’s duties that much easier.

“He’s a quiet kid and a competitor,” Upton said. “He goes out and does what he’s supposed to do. He never complains about anything and never tries to get out of races.

“The other day, we were going out to practice and we warm up on our own a little bit or at our pace. I walk outside and Patrick is already out there running sprints. He’s motivated and wants to do the best he can.”

Elliott traces his early sprinting success back to his time as a third-grade student at R.E. Baker Elementary in Bentonville. The school would hold a “track and field day, and Elliott said he always looked forward to it and found out then he could really run.

It eventually led to his three state championships during last year’s Class 4A state meet at Nashville as he accounted for 32 1/2 of the 104 points the Blackhawks accumulated to win the state title. He had winning times of 11.23 in the 100, 22.25 in the 200 and 50.72 in the 400, and he also helped Pea Ridge cap the meet by running a leg on the 4x400 relay.

While he has excelled at all of those races, he said he prefers to run the 200 and

400. Elliott said he ran the 400 only twice before his junior year, and it’s now a race he runs on a regular basis during meets and has dropped his time from 55 seconds to around the 50 mark.

“My favorite is the 200, but I think my best race is the 400,” Elliott said. “I feel like I’m improving there the most. The 200 is a good combination of speed and pacing, while in the 400 I can think through the race. I know at this certain point I need to stride and pace, while on the final turn I need to kick it up a notch and get to the finish line.

“The 100 seems fast and is just a straight line. It’s easy, but I can’t get the fundamentals down. I like the thinking parts. I like to think and I know I have a strategy. I’m going to stay on the inside of the curve, then when I get out of the curve, just go.”

The 200 and 400 will be the races Elliott will run in college as he’s already fulfilled his dream and signed a national letter of intent with Pittsburg (Kan.) State. Now he can turn his attention to a repeat of a state championship — both for himself and his team.

“I just want to win that state championship,” Elliott said. “That, and just keep improving.”

At a glance

PATRICK ELLIOTT

SCHOOL Pea Ridge

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Won the 100, 200 and 400 meters during last year’s Class 4A state track meet in Nashville and played a big role in the Blackhawks winning the state championship. … Is among the state leaders in the 100, 200 and 400 this spring. … Signed a national letter of intent to run track at Pittsburg (Kan.) State, where he is expected to run the 200 and 400 for the Gorillas.