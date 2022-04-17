Pet of the Week

Alice 100 days. That is how long Alice was at a shelter before CARE was able to get her. Shelter life was all she knew.

Today, this beautiful, one year old dog has experienced life in both a loving foster home and in her Paws in Prison obedience unit, both of which have prepared her to be a wonderful family companion.

Alice is playful with dogs, cats, and children. At only 40 lbs, she is a manageable, medium sized gal.

Alice will graduate from Paws in Prison on May 14, so we hope to have a perfect adopter lined up for her by then! She is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Alice and friends can be adopted through Care For Animals. More information is available at careforanimals.org.