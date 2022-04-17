Sections
Pet of the Week

Today at 3:04 a.m.

Alice 100 days. That is how long Alice was at a shelter before CARE was able to get her. Shelter life was all she knew.

Today, this beautiful, one year old dog has experienced life in both a loving foster home and in her Paws in Prison obedience unit, both of which have prepared her to be a wonderful family companion.

Alice is playful with dogs, cats, and children. At only 40 lbs, she is a manageable, medium sized gal.

Alice will graduate from Paws in Prison on May 14, so we hope to have a perfect adopter lined up for her by then! She is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Alice and friends can be adopted through Care For Animals. More information is available at careforanimals.org.

Pet of the Week

