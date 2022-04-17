Pittman agrees to new deal





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman has agreed to the terms of a raise and contract extension he said following Saturday's modified scrimmage at the Walker Pavilion.

The timing of the agreement between Pittman, his agent Jimmy Sexton and Arkansas Athletic Director coincided with a large contingent of prospects and their families on campus that Pittman described as "the biggest day [of on-campus prospects] we've ever had since I've been the coach here."

UA officials said the contract is still being written up though the terms have been agreed upon. Pittman has been working under an original contract that paid him $3.75 million last year with performance incentives included.

"Well, I've agreed to what they've offered," Pittman said. "They agreed when I agreed. So I don't know what all that means. I agree. They agree. So that means I guess we agree."

Pittman discussed the new deal as if it would be a lifetime contract and said he felt awesome about the agreement.

"I will tell you this, it's going to have a non-compete clause in it," he said. "That's about all I'll say about it. I'm glad it does. It allows us to recruit. There's a lot of different things in recruiting, but one of them happens to be stability.

"They can fire me whenever they get good and ready to, but I can't leave if that makes sense. Don't want to anyway. So we're using that."

Pittman touted the fact Arkansas is one of eight FBS schools that has retained its head coach and both offensive and defensive coordinators for a third consecutive season heading into 2022.

"So we're trying to sell this contract as stability," Pittman said.

Knox's opportunity

After missing extended time due to a concussion sustained in a car accident during spring break, Trey Knox returned to practice Thursday then had a strong effort in Saturday's scrimmage.

Knox tied for the most receptions of any skill player with his three receptions for 31 yards, including a 16-yard catch that set up a Raheim Sanders' touchdown run.

Noticeably thicker than in 2021, Knox said he has added 20 pounds and is at approximately 240 pounds as spring drills wind down. He also said he is confident in what he can bring to the position.

"It was pretty hard, but you know, got to keep eating," Knox said. "That's really the biggest thing is eating and eating, especially when you get in times like this and you're going and going you have to eat or you'll lose weight. The transition has been very, very fun.

""I love playing tight end. I think I can make a lot of money playing tight end, so I've been having my fun with it and, you know, just going to see what it does this next season."

Knox totaled 20 catches for 141 yards and 1 touchdown in 2021. He had at least two receptions in each of Arkansas' final five games.

Sanders' swim move

Linebacker Drew Sanders was Arkansas' most popular player following Saturday's scrimmage after the transfer from Alabama had a big day.

Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox provided the top bit of insight on the first-team linebacker and what has made him stand out in spring drills aside from his speed.

"He does this little swim move," Knox said. "I don't know, it's been getting everybody. It almost got me today. He just flies, and he's athletic. I haven't seen anybody move the way that he does.

"In space, it's hard to block when somebody is flying at you and can juke you out or run through your face. He has a knack for the ball."

A 4-star recruit from Texas prior to signing with Alabama, Sanders has three seasons of eligibility with the Razorbacks. Quarterback KJ Jefferson said he likes what he has seen of the 6-5 linebacker.

"He's a huge asset to the team. What he brings on the defensive side of the ball is just great," Jefferson said. "He's always around the ball, fast in space, makes plays, a guy that will come down in the box and hit you, thump you. Him coming to Arkansas and just what he brings is awesome."

Personnel report

Offensive linemen Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were among the Razorbacks held out of Saturday's scrimmage work. Safety Jalen Catalon wore a green no-contact jersey for the workout, while receiver Jadon Haselwood came out in his white No. 9 but changed to a green jersey after the flex and warm-up periods.

During the scrimmage, defensive tackle Taurean Carter went down with what appeared to be a left knee injury and receiver Warren Thompson came out after his helmet bounced off the turf.

"Taurean, I think is going to be OK," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I think he does have some type of injury. I don't think it's an ACL or anything of that nature, but there is something there we have to tend to. I don't know, but I don't think it's a major, major injury."

Pittman said he wasn't sure if Thompson was in concussion protocols.

Defensive touts

Ends Zach Williams and Eric Thomas Jr. and linebacker Drew Sanders all had "sacks" Saturday to head the Arkansas defensive effort.

Jalen Catalon, Hudson Clark, Keaun Parker and Chase Lowery were credited with unofficial pass breakups. Defensive lineman Jon Hill was in on three tackles for loss, while Catalon, Parker, Sanders, Kaden Henley and Jashaud Stewart each had either a solo or combo tackle for loss.

Williams got his sack against the first unit and quarterback KJ Jefferson on the first play of a low red zone segment, a 4-yard loss that sent the first unit back to the 8.

Hill stopped Javion Hunt for a 4-yard loss on first and goal from the 8 as well.

Thomas and Sanders' sacks were against second-team quarterback Malik Hornsby. Sanders tracked Hornsby down on the right edge for a 1-yard loss, while Thomas' stop was a 4-yard loss.

Catalon's pass breakup was the most explosive. He came in just as Bryce Stephens was starting to secure what would have been a 15-yard pass from Hornsby right at first-down distance and ripped the ball into the air, where a teammate nearly picked it off.





Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman gestures, Saturday, April 16, 2022 during the annual spring scrimmage at the Razorback practice field in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





