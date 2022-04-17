Police report pedestrian, driver killed on roadways in state

Two people were killed and another injured in incidents on Arkansas roads Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary reports from authorities.

A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Cantrell Road in Little Rock on Friday night, Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said in an email.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Michael Byrd, 53, was crossing the street about 9 p.m. near 14000 Cantrell Road when a vehicle hit him, Barnes wrote.

A medical team pronounced Byrd dead and Little Rock police investigators were working Saturday to reconstruct the incident and complete a full report.

The driver, who was not identified, stopped and spoke with police investigating the incident, Barnes wrote. An Arkansas State Police preliminary report identified the vehicle as a 2006 Chevrolet.

A state trooper wrote in that report that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

Austin Pierce, 18, of Malvern died just before 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 67 near Friendship when the 2013 Dodge Charger he was driving left the road.

The car ran into a ditch, overturning and striking a tree. Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene by a Hot Spring County coroner while an unidentified female minor was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia for treatment of unspecified injuries.

It was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, a state trooper investigating the scene reported.