Public opposition cited as likely reason Dollar General request pulled in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Individuals attending Monday night's regular session of the Bella Vista Planning Commission were greeted at the front door of the District Court Building by a sign stating all issues pertaining to a proposed Dollar General Store on the city's east side would not appear on the agenda for discussion during the meeting.

The three requests associated with the proposed store, to be located at the intersection of Commonwealth Road and Euston Road in the Metfield area of Bella Vista, had been withdrawn and terminated by the applicant, listed as Bartlett Architecture of Benton.

The requests were for a waiver on the distance between access drives near that intersection as well as a waiver on the required retaining wall setbacks there and a request to rezone the parcel at that intersection from residential two-family to planned zoning district.

In an email sent April 8 from Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp, it was announced that the requests had been scratched and would not be a part of the regular session agenda.

It said, in part: "All applications related to a rezone request including the development of a Dollar General near the Metfield area have been withdrawn and terminated by the applicant."

An email to Bella Vista's Community Development Services that same day from Marcus McNeice, a senior drafter with Bartlett Architecture, said, "The developer has decided to withdraw and terminate the Rezoning application and the associated waivers for this project. We are requesting that this project be pulled from the meeting agenda for the Planning Commission meeting to be held on Monday, April 11th, as well. We are no longer moving forward with this project."

Derek Linn, a senior planner with Community Development Services, presented the original requests to the Planning Commission during its work session held March 30. The work session attended by approximately 50 residents who showed up in opposition to the project.

"The residents spoke at an unprecedented rate during the public process," Linn said. "And in conversations I had with the applicant, I think (the applicant) saw that and heard that. I'm not privy to all those internal conversations they had on their side, but I think after digesting that, that's when they decided to pull the plug on it."

Linn said according to Community Development Services guidelines the applicant could try to bring the project back to life at that same location at any time since it was never voted on by the Bella Vista City Council. Had it made it to the City Council and been voted down, the applicant would have had to wait one year before making another attempt.