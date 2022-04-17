Razorbacks host several prospects over weekend

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff continued get some of the best prospects in the nation on campus Saturday with 26 prospects from numerous states having scholarship offers.

The 26 prospects with offers included six commitments in the 2023 class.

Hog commitment and ESPN 4-star tight end Luke Hasz was on campus and made sure to recruit others, including 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and 4-star receiver Micah Tease.

"It was great to see both of them together in person," Hasz said. "We have a lot in common and have experienced some of the same pros and cons in recruiting. We had some great conversations about football and life stuff. It went great. Hope we can get them in a Razorbacks jersey."

Rashada, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Pittsburg, Calif., is rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 22 overall prospect in the nation. Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, is rated as the No. 37 wide receiver and the No. 258 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

Tease also visited Fayetteville for the Texas game in September and on Jan. 22.

Hasz, 6-4, 221, of Bixby, Okla., is rated the No. 3 tight end and the No. 64 overall recruit nationally.

Other Razorback commitments on hand included tight end commit Jaden Hamm, receiver Anthony Edwards, defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr., offensive lineman Joey Su'a and defensive lineman Kaleb James.

Sophomore cornerback Zion Ferguson, a 4-star recruit, said he had a strong vibe with Pittman and UA cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman during his visit Saturday.

"All of the coaches and people in the community were very genuine and supportive," Ferguson said. "Their facilities were most definitely a highlight.They were very updated and modern. Coach Bowman and Coach Pittman both brought a vibe with them that I like.

Ferguson, 6-0, 165, of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida State and others.

On3.com also rates him as the No. 15 cornerback and the No. 152 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

Freshman receiver Koby Howard, 5-11, 175, of Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic, has six scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee

He said he enjoyed his interaction with Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and graduate assistant Jalen Harris.

"The coaches were showing a lot of love, just making be feel at home, making me want to go there," Howard said.

"I was pretty impressed when I first got there. I wasn't expecting to see what I saw. The facilities were nice. I wasn't expecting it to look like that."

He recorded 70 catches for 808 yards and 8 touchdowns while playing on varsity last year. Howard has also visited Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee

"It can definitely compete facility wise and showing love and all that," Howard said of Arkansas.

Cornerback Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180, of Denton (Texas) Ryan, made his third trip to Fayetteville on Saturday. He said the visit was full of highlights.

"Meeting Coach Pittman, eating breakfast with the other recruits and watching the modified spring practice and then taking pictures," Rucker said.

He attended an Arkansas camp last June and also visited in March. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, TCU, Kentucky, Miami, Baylor, Florida State and others.

He said he was high on the Hogs before the trip to Fayetteville and left feeling the same with Arkansas being in his top five.

"They've always been at the top, so they're still there," said Rucker, who plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville.

He and Bowman have bonded quickly since Bowman's hiring in January.

"He just brings so much energy as soon as he walks in the building," Rucker said.

