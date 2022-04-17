IN VENICE, a city of watery stones and old stories, where on cold rainy spring days as the yellow-blue-green light is disappearing and shadows both lure and intimidate, they tell this story:

A simple peasant from the country, a new father, came to town inspired to find a godfather for his newborn. Not just anyone would do. It had to be a special godfather. For this child, he knew, was special, as all children are to proud fathers.

The godfather would have to be a just person, for he knew his child would be just. He searched and searched, and at last, in Venice of all places, came upon the Lord, who truly is everywhere. "Are you a just person?" he asked the Lord.

What was He to answer? Is not the the Lord merciful, does He not take pity on us all, does He not save us despite our many sins? "No, my son," the Lord answered, "I am not." For the Lord is truthful.

"Then I don't want you for my son's godfather," said the proud father, who had his standards, and continued his search.

At length he encountered the Blessed Mother. Perhaps she would do as godmother. "Are you just?" he asked.

She, whose heart bleeds for us all, could only shake her head No.

The man persisted in his search, till at length he saw a lone tall figure in black. "Are you a just person?" he asked.

"Why, yes," answered the figure in black. "I believe that I am."

The proud parents were overjoyed to have discovered a just man in Venice.

The baptism was duly celebrated, and afterward the baby's godfather invited the proud parents to visit his palazzo, where in the great dark hall they found thousands of candles burning. Amazing.

"What are all these lights?" they asked.

"They are the souls of men," explained the figure in black.

"Here," he said to the man, "here is your son's. See how bright and strong and newly kindled it is? And here is yours. It is barely flickering, and is about to go out."

Stricken with fear, the man pleaded: "Please, signore, add a little oil to my candle. Don't let my light go out. Perhaps you could take just a drop from someone else's . . . ."

"I can't do that," said the figure in black, "for I am just. I am Death."

With dawn this Easter Sunday, the light comes, the darkness is swallowed up. Death is no more. Justice is transformed into Mercy. The wages of sin are canceled. The light of all souls flares again, for those who can see. He is risen, and with Him, Grace.

Happy Easter. Thank God we are not left to Justice alone. May we remember as much when we are keen to mete out justice to others, or even to ourselves. Let us be merciful. For such is the way of those who choose life with all its messy uncertainties over death with its glistening, dark, elegant, stone-cold justice. Today is Easter. Let our souls shine anew, redeemed.

--reprinted from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial page, Easter Day 2005