RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Staff ace suits Taylor perfectly

ALMA – Alma starting pitcher Logan Taylor is made for the role of staff ace.

"I talk about poise to our pitchers all the time," Alma coach Brian Fry said. "He's the prime example. He's picture perfect. His reaction is the same whether it's a hit, a walk, an error, or a call that could have gone either way. That's why he's successful. He doesn't let that stuff get to him."

Taylor enjoys going up against the best his opponent has to offer on the mound in every 5A-West doubleheader.

"It gives me confidence that I'm our No. 1 guy," Taylor said. "I always want to go out and throw a gem."

Alma is 2-6 in the conference, and Taylor is 2-1. He won his first two conference starts against Vilonia and Siloam Springs, allowing three hits and no earned runs in 14 combined innings with 13 strikeouts.

Against Russellville, Alma was ahead when Taylor left with two outs in the fifth before losing a 14-11 slugfest.

Against rival and defending state champion Van Buren on Tuesday, Taylor went head-to-head against Eli Gilreath with both pitchers giving up an unearned run through seven innings before Van Buren won 4-1 in the eight innings. Taylor went his maximum pitches, finishing with 113 and giving up just two earned runs.

"He's by far one of the most mentally toughest kids I've coached," Fry said. "That's why I keep saying it over and over that whoever gives him a shot is going to be better. He makes people around him better. He leads without saying a word. He leads at the plate. He leads just by the way he walks around."

Taylor's biggest challenge to date may be coming on Tuesday when Alma hosts Greenbrier, which is tied with Van Buren for the 5A-West lead. The first game will feature Taylor, a lefty, against another senior lefty in Greenbrier's Jordan Huskey, who committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks after his sophomore season. He threw a no-hitter against Russellville two weeks ago, allowing an unearned run in a 4-1 win.

"I start my routine the night before and try to get my mind ready to go," Taylor said. "Knowing they're throwing their best, I know I have to be on my game."

Taylor has made 23 career starts for the Airedales.

VAN BUREN

Pointer Relays historic

Van Buren hosted its Pointer Relays on Thursday night, and the event went off like a well-oiled machine.

"We have a good group of coaches who understand that what we want to put out there is the best possible product, that when people come to our meet they are going to enjoy our meet, that it's ran well and things are going to go well," Van Buren boys track coach Hays Lemley said. "We try to keep everything moving as efficiently as possible."

Lemley and girls coach Rod Ray are veteran coaches who have coached track for a combined 50 years.

Thursday's meet marked the 55th year of the Pointer Relays with the first on April 9, 1968. Just three days later, the Pointer Holiday Invitational was the first track meet held at night under the lights at Blakemore Field under head football and track coach Jackie Brasuell according to documents provided to Lemley.

"Being part of the Pointer Relays I reached out wanting to get some information, and Gary Ball provided some great information," Lemley said. "Knowing that we have that first date and the results, that's a pretty big deal. I need those documents like that. I do feel like a caretaker of those things and being a historian is important to our program and important to people that come after us."

The track was moved to the high school when Blakemore Field was renovated, and the track facility underwent a complete renovation beginning in 2017. Van Buren will host the Class 5A state track meet in three weeks.

"Our school board and our superintendent has provided us with a facility where people can come in and enjoy a meet," Lemley said. "There aren't too many places where you can go sit in the bleachers and see every event going on at a track meet. We're thankful they provided us with a facility to do those things."

NORTHSIDE

Grizzlies pitching hits stride

Northside starter McCade Moody sure made Northside coach Will Hankins' pitching decision look brilliant on Thursday.

The senior earned the start and worked two scoreless innings before turning it over to Landon Parnell who worked two solid innings before Jayden Duggar closed out the win with the final three innings in the 4-3 win over Bryant on Thursday.

"The plan was to go Moody two, Parnell three, Duggar two," Hankins said. "The thinking was that Parnell pitched a heck of a game against them at Bryant. He went 6-1/3 with no hits. In that seventh inning, they started timing him up."

In the 6A-Central opener against Bryant a month ago, Parnell needed 89 pitches to pitch the Grizzlies to a 7-2 win with six hitless innings before Bryant scored two runs in the seventh.

Hankins and pitching coach Mark Moyer devised Thursday's pitching rotation based on that.

"We thought they would be on time for that this time," Hankins said. "We're not going to be able to fool them with Parnell twice. He's not a strikeout guy. They're going to put it in play. We went speed it up, slow it down, speed it up. It worked."

BOONEVILLE

Lady Bearcats Still Rolling

Friday, Booneville had a little more trouble against Cossatot River than the first time but only a little.

The Lady Bearcats kept their brilliant season going with a 21-2 win on Friday.

"We hit the ball hard all night," Booneville coach Ronnie Denton said. "We got up 6-1 and every inning added to it."

Freshman Roni Tillery earned her first start on the mound for the Lady Bearcats on Friday. She also batted leadoff and had three infield hits and walked once.

She earned the win in relief on Thursday in Booneville's 6-5 nonconference win over Mayflower.

Two weeks ago, the Lady Bearcats won, 29-0, at Cossatot River.

They needed just four hits in the game to score their 29 runs, taking advantage of 17 walks, eight hit batsmen, and six errors.

"They struggled to throw strikes," Denton said. "They just couldn't find the strike zone."

Karmen Kent walked four times, and Caroline Smithson scored five runs, Smithson had one of Booneville four hits and knocked in two runs.

Booneville led 14-0 in the fifth inning when the Lady Bearcats batted around twice, sending 19 batters to the plate.

Lexi Franklin went the necessary five innings on the mound for the win with 13 strikeouts and recorded her second no-hitter of the season.

The win wrapped up a perfect 6-0 mark for the Lady Bearcats in the 3A-4 South, which also clinches the top seed in the district tournament and a bye to the semifinals as well as a berth in the regional tournament.

The 3A-4 district tournament will be held at Cedarville, beginning on April 26.

SPRING FLINGS

The McDonald's Relays will be held at Southside on Thursday. ... Van Buren hosts Vilonia in baseball and softball on Tuesday. ... Alma hosts Greenbrier in baseball and softball Tuesday. ... Greenwood travels to Mountain Home on Tuesday for both baseball and softball. ... Northside hosts Little Rock Central on Tuesday and travels to Little Rock Catholic on Friday. ... Southside travels to Springdale Har-Ber on Monday and hosts Har-Ber on Tuesday. ... Greenwood soccer is at Van Buren on Tuesday. ... Alma soccer is at Siloam Springs on Tuesday. ... Southside soccer is at Bentonville on Tuesday and Fayetteville on Friday. ... Northside soccer hosts Little Rock Central on Tuesday and is at Catholic on Friday.