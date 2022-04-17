Sarah Huckabee Sanders builds on lead in Arkansas gubernatorial fundraising in latest campaign finance reports

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders collected about $688,000 in contributions in March, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones garnered about $120,000 in the same period, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

Campaign finance reports for state candidates for the month of March were due in the secretary of state's office on Friday. The reports for three statewide candidates were posted on the secretary of state's website Friday night.

The primary election is May 24, and the primary runoff is June 21. The general election is Nov. 8.

For the primary, Sanders of Little Rock reported raising $580,623.31 in contributions and spending $834,413.93 last month. That increased her total contribution collections to $12.3 million and total spending to $6.9 million, leaving a balance of $5.4 million on March 31.

For the general election, Sanders reported raising $107,524.98 last month to increase her total contributions and balance to $1.9 million on March 31.

She is a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Jones, of Little Rock, reported raising $118,295.34 and spending $213,378.55 last month for the primary. In total, the former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub reported raising $1.63 million and spending $1.56 million, leaving a balance $66,986.25 for the primary.

For the general election, he reported raising $2,053.55 last month to increase his total contributions and balance to $26,993.55.

None of the gubernatorial candidates issued statements Friday about their latest campaign finance reports.

The other candidates for governor reported the following figures in their campaign finance reports.

• Democratic candidate Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock reported raising $10,725 and spending nothing in March for the primary. In total, she reported raising $25,925 and spending $799.67, leaving a balance of $25,125.33.

• Democratic candidate former Rep. Jay Martin of North Little Rock reported raising $6,335 and spending $5,500 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $28,440 in contributions, loaning his campaign $411 and spending $19,488.10. He reported a balance of $9,280.12

• Democratic candidate James "Rus" Russell III of Little Rock reported raising $660 and spending $461.59 last month. In total, he reported raising $7,051, loaning his campaign $4,000 and spending $11,957.86, leaving a shortfall of $906.86.

• A March report for Democratic candidate Anthony Bland Sr. of Little Rock wasn't posted on the secretary of state's website on Saturday as of 5 p.m

• A March report for Republican candidate Doc Washburn of Little Rock wasn't posted on the secretary of state's website on Saturday as of 5 p.m.

• Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington of Pine Bluff reported raising $10,356 and spending $1,290.64 last month. In total, he reported raising $16,713.51 and spending $6,385.11, leaving a balance of $10,328.40

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle, the state's attorney general, reported raising more in contributions and spending more last month than any of the Republican candidates for lieutenant governor who filed campaign finance reports for March.

She reported raising $56,778.21 in contributions and spending $40,939.63 in March for the primary. In total, she reported raising $430,089.65 and spending $155,263.26, leaving a balance of $274,826.39.

For the general election, she reported raising $100 last month to increase her total contributions and balance to $465,054.63. In November, she ditched a run for governor to seek the lieutenant governor's office.

"I am humbled by the support and appreciate Arkansans supporting my winning efforts to stop the Liberal Left's radical agenda," Rutledge said Friday in a news release.

Republican candidate Doyle Webb of Benton reported raising $27,055 in contributions and spending $11,033.82 last month for the primary. In total, the former chairman of the state Republican party reported raising a total of $280,350, loaning his campaign $40,365 and spending $77,958.39, leaving a balance of $242,756.61 for the primary. For the general election, he reported a balance of $35,900.

Republican candidate Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway reported raising $19,043.07 and spending $35,393.28 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $369,373.72 and spending $212,092.47 for the primary election, leaving a balance of $157,281.25 for the primary. For the general election, he reported a balance of $17,700.

For the primary, Republican candidate Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock reported raising $12,711.29 in contributions and spending $29,985.39 last month. That increased the state's surgeon general's total contributions collected to $328,234.45, loans to his campaign to $50,000 and total spending to $112,859.21, leaving a balance of $265,375.24

For the general election, he reported raising $2,904.26 last month to increase his total contributions collected and balance to $5,425.56.

Republican candidate Joseph Wood of Fayetteville reported raising $11,690 in contributions and spending $27,771.40 last month for the primary election. In total, the Washington County judge reported raising $125,549 and spending $121,123, leaving $4,426 in the bank on March 31.

A March report for Republican candidate Chris Bequette of Little Rock wasn't posted on the secretary of state's website as of Saturday at 5 p.m.

Democratic candidate Kelly Ross Krout of Lowell reported raising $16,019.55 in contributions and spending $13,422.75 last month for the primary. In total, she reported raising $118,139.21 in contributions, loaning her campaign $100, and spending $87,172.46, leaving a campaign balance of $31,066.75.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock reported raising and spending more than his GOP opponent for attorney general in March.

Griffin reported raising $22,100 in contributions and spending $41,969.99 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $1.66 million and spending $604,708.37, leaving a campaign balance of $1.1 million for the primary.

Griffin reported a campaign balance of $610,935 for the general election after raising $2,650 last month. In February of 2021, Griffin ended a bid for governor to run for attorney general.

Republican candidate Leon Jones Jr. of Little Rock reported raising $770 and spending $14,437.67 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $73,521.94, loaning his campaign $3,500 and spending $59,438.53, leaving a balance of $17,583.41

Democratic candidate Jesse Gibson of Little Rock reported raising $19,705 and spending $31,236.14 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $194,925.11 in contributions, loaning his campaign $25,000 and spending $182,574.43, leaving a balance of $37,475.68.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican candidate former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot reported raising and spending more than Republican incumbent John Thurston of East End in March.

Williams reported raising $28,283 and spending $14,250.84 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $181,334 and spending $50,987.78, leaving a balance of $130,364.22 on March 31 for the primary. For the general election, he reported a balance 0f 7,900.

Thurston reported raising $11,990 in contributions and spending $2,516.67 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $128,245.99, loaning his campaign $3,332.36 and spending $29,015.82, leaving a balance of $117,072.13 for the primary. For the general election, he reported a balance of $4,900 after raising $2,100 in contributions last month.

Democratic candidate Anna Beth Gorman of North Little Rock narrowly raised more in March than fellow Democrat Josh Price of Maumelle, according to their latest reports.

She reported raising $16,385 and spending $10,163.43 in March for the primary. In total, she reported raising $108,631 in contributions and spending $50,777.36, leaving a balance of $57,853.64.

Price reported raising $15,546.38 in contributions and spending $11,661.34 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $126,050.21 and spending $112,366.83, leaving a balance of $13,713.38.

TREASURER

Republican candidate Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith reported raising $14,670 and spending $5,231.52 last month for the primary. In total, he reported raising $100,125 in contributions and spending $71,819.65. He reported a balance of $30,331.50

A March report for GOP candidate Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle wasn't posted on the secretary of state's website Saturday as of 5 p.m.

In late January, Lowery halted his bid for secretary of state to run for state treasurer.

SUPREME COURT, POSITION 2

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne reported raising more in March than either of his two challengers.

Wynne reported raising $20,800 in contributions and spending $10,383 last month. That boosted his total contributions collected to $40,250, loans to his campaign to $10,000, and spending to $24,713, leaving a balance of $25,537 on March 31.

He has served as an associate justice in Position 2 since 2015 and is being challenged by District jJudge Chris Carnahan of Conway and attorney David Sterling of Little Rock.

Carnahan reported raising $17,250 in contributions and spending $141.15 in March. In total, he reported receiving contributions of $54,225, loaning his campaign $22,105.60 and spending $14,680.95. He reported a balance of $62,328.30 on March 31.

Sterling reported raising $14,500 in contributions, loaning his campaign $637.44 and spending $514.82 in March.

That increased his total contributions received to $14,500, total loans to his campaign to $20,637.44 and total expenses to $11,594.82, leaving a balance of $23,542.62.

SUPREME COURT, POSITION 6

Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay of Fort Smith, a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge, reported raising more in contributions and spending more in March than Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker in his challenge of her.

DeLay reported raising $30,090 in contributions and spending $15,116.21 last month. That increased his total contributions to $95,475, loans to his campaign to $20,100 and total expenses to $48,032.06, leaving a balance of $67,542.94.

Baker, who has served on the state's high court since 2011, reported raising $9,750 in contributions and spending $2,500 in March. In total, she reported receiving contributions of $21,250 and spending $13,580, leaving a balance of $7,670.