Searcy native Jennifer Moffett tells how she writes novels

A lonely college freshman named Emily finds herself in the clutches of a religious cult in “Those Who Prey,” the debut young-adult novel by Jennifer Moffett that was published in 2020 by Simon & Schuster.

Set in the ’90s and told in first person, present tense, it’s the story of how a seemingly smart, thoughtful young woman is targeted and lured into a manipulative and deadly group. This thriller was crafted by an author with Arkansas ties.

Moffett, a Searcy native who lives in Ocean Springs, Miss., took a roundabout way into writing. She graduated from Harding University in Searcy with a business degree and worked in children’s television in New York before enrolling in the creative writing program at the University of Mississippi at Oxford. There she studied under the great novelist and short story writer Barry Hannah (“Ray,” “Geronimo Rex,” “Airships,” “High Lonesome”).

The mother of two teenagers teaches composition, literature and creative writing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Her second YA novel will be published next year by Simon & Schuster; she is also at work on an adult novel.

Moffett took part in the Visiting Writer Series at Harding in February. We missed out on a chance to speak with her then, but caught up with her a few weeks later to talk about the path to her first book, cults and channeling her characters.

(This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)

What was growing up in Searcy like?

I grew up playing in a park and climbing trees. A creek ran right beside my house and I was just outside all the time, daydreaming and poking sticks into the creek. Growing up with all of that nature around me really stuck with me later.

Were you writing when you were young?

So, I’ve been helping my mom back in Arkansas. We’ve been cleaning out closets, and I found some stories from when I was in the second or third grade. I’ve always written stories and was always thinking of stories in my head.

When I got to college I was a business major, but I had a Comp II instructor who said ‘I really think you are a writer’ and that always stayed with me. When I was living in New York, I started writing poetry and short stories and reading a lot.

You left New York for Oxford and enrolled in the creative writing program at Ole Miss.

That was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It was really cool to be back and find my own voice in the South. I love New York, but I knew that I really wanted to study writing and get better at it. My professor was Barry Hannah, and that was really one of the things that brought me there. I wanted to study with people like that.

After graduate school, I went to Jackson and wrote book reviews and other pieces for the Jackson Free Press. The idea of being able to tell a compelling story in a confined space was really helpful to me as a fiction writer.

Before “Those Who Prey,” did you have a novel or two crammed in a drawer somewhere and a pile of rejection slips?

I did not. It’s sort of weird to admit that because I know that’s not always the case. I knew how to write short stories, so I was really writing chapters that became puzzle pieces to what ended up being ‘Those Who Prey.’

Once it was acquired and I worked with my amazing editor, Alex Borbolla, we took stuff out and put stuff back in. But it started out more like short stories. I think it would have been too daunting, just starting out, to say ‘I’m going to write a book’ because I didn’t know how to approach it that way.

Was the story of a young woman who is far from home and who gets seduced by a cult something that had been with you for a while?

Yes. I’ve been reading about cults since the ’90s. I find it really fascinating. It became something that I wanted people to understand. This happens in real life, and people don’t realize it until they’re already in too deep.

Cults are so manipulative in the way that they recruit people and the way that they bring them in. A lot of them target college campuses because it’s easier to recruit people who are away from home and are looking for a place to fit in. It started with me being fascinated, but over time it became more about it breaking my heart and I wanted to show how that really happens to someone.

Was it always going to be a young adult novel?

I didn’t know. I wasn’t thinking about that. I felt like I was channeling Emily. I got to know her really well and I just wanted to tell her story. When I got an agent, we discussed that it could go either way — YA or adult. It sort of straddles that line, but I think the biggest difference between YA and adult is the lens of perspective of the narrator.

It was important to me to tell Emily’s story in first person, real time. It made sense for it to be YA because I wanted the reader to experience it in the moment. Most of the time when you have young characters in adult novels, they’re always looking back and I just didn’t want that.

What’s it like living with these characters in your head and giving them a life on the page?

I really feel like I’m channeling them. I get to know them from pre-writing and imagining them thinking through scenes and what they would and wouldn’t do. I guess it’s like an actor would channel a character they are playing in a movie. I have to know my characters really well before I can sort of move them into motion.

Tell me about your pre-writing process.

For the books I’m working on now, I have notebooks full of handwriting — single-spaced, no punctuation. You open it and you’re like, ‘Ahhh’ [laughs]. That’s my pre-writing. I don’t want my editing brain to get in the way. I want to figure out this character and what their world is like. It’s easier to do it handwritten. When I type it, my editor brain wants to go in and fix it.

What does your writing day look like?

I teach full time, so I can sometimes only schedule 30 minutes to write. But what I try to do is block out as much time as I can on the weekend. I have a spring break coming up that doesn’t match with my kids’ spring breaks, so that is time I can really go in and schedule for writing.

Basically it’s a lot of planning, and when I go to write, it’s typing as fast as I can so that I don’t do much editing until the book is finished. I try to hit 1,000 words every time I sit down, but the way I look at it, if I hit 250 words, that’s better than zero.

Can you talk about what readers can expect from the two new novels?

The YA is another psychological suspense thriller and is about a college freshman who figures out that she has picked the wrong major and she ends up going abroad. The character ends up in Scotland working at a castle where things take a deadly turn for someone.

The adult novel takes place in Arkansas, in the Ozarks, but I can’t talk much about it because we’re getting ready to send it out to editors. We’re really excited about it.